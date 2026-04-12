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William Byron penalized before NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

William Byron is set to drop to the rear of the field before the start of the Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron only managed to qualify 34th for Sunday's Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the No. 24 team opted to replace some of their steering system.

This change is considered an unapproved adjustment, so Byron is set to drop even further back in the pack to start Sunday afternoon's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

Byron qualified on the outside lane, so he is set to drop to the tail end of that lane, meaning he is set to take the green flag in 36th place, dropping him behind both Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware and Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland.

Ware initially qualified 36th, so he is set to move up to Byron's spot in 34th by simply moving up one row. Gilliland is still set to start 35th. Garage 66's Chad Finchum, who qualified 37th, will not move up a row, as he is set to start on the inside lane.

Here's an updated look at the full 37-car starting lineup for the Food City 500, following Byron's penalty.

Bristol NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

21

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

26

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

31

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Fox Sports 1 is providing live coverage of the Food City 500 this afternoon from Bristol Motor Speedway, rather than Fox itself. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's eighth race!

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