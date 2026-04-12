William Byron penalized before NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

After Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron only managed to qualify 34th for Sunday's Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the No. 24 team opted to replace some of their steering system.
This change is considered an unapproved adjustment, so Byron is set to drop even further back in the pack to start Sunday afternoon's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.
Byron qualified on the outside lane, so he is set to drop to the tail end of that lane, meaning he is set to take the green flag in 36th place, dropping him behind both Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware and Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland.
Ware initially qualified 36th, so he is set to move up to Byron's spot in 34th by simply moving up one row. Gilliland is still set to start 35th. Garage 66's Chad Finchum, who qualified 37th, will not move up a row, as he is set to start on the inside lane.
Here's an updated look at the full 37-car starting lineup for the Food City 500, following Byron's penalty.
Bristol NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
5
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
18
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
21
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
22
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
31
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Fox Sports 1 is providing live coverage of the Food City 500 this afternoon from Bristol Motor Speedway, rather than Fox itself. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's eighth race!