William Byron penalized before NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

After Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron only managed to qualify 34th for Sunday's Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the No. 24 team opted to replace some of their steering system.

This change is considered an unapproved adjustment, so Byron is set to drop even further back in the pack to start Sunday afternoon's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

Byron qualified on the outside lane, so he is set to drop to the tail end of that lane, meaning he is set to take the green flag in 36th place, dropping him behind both Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware and Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland.

Ware initially qualified 36th, so he is set to move up to Byron's spot in 34th by simply moving up one row. Gilliland is still set to start 35th. Garage 66's Chad Finchum, who qualified 37th, will not move up a row, as he is set to start on the inside lane.

Here's an updated look at the full 37-car starting lineup for the Food City 500, following Byron's penalty.

Bristol NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 18 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 21 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 22 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 26 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 31 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 35 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Fox Sports 1 is providing live coverage of the Food City 500 this afternoon from Bristol Motor Speedway, rather than Fox itself. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's eighth race!