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110th running of the Indy 500, full row-by-row IndyCar starting lineup

The 11 rows of three are set for the 110th running of the Indy 500.
ByAsher Fair|
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David Malukas, Team Penske, Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500
David Malukas, Team Penske, Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500 | (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The gates are now open.

Race day has arrived for the 110th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, although we'd be remiss not to mention the fact that there is still a chance for precipitation.

How much of a chance is truly anybody's guess, and those guesses seemingly change by the hour, sometimes even quicker depending on where you look.

The race is scheduled to run for 200 laps around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, and the field of 33 was set via three separate qualifying sessions this past Sunday afternoon, after Saturday's session was rained out.

Rows five through 11 were set by the results of the first round, which featured four-lap qualifying attempts from each of the 33 drivers. The top 12 drivers advanced to round two, and the top six drivers from round two to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.

Here's a look at a row-by-row starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Full 2026 Indy 500 starting lineup

Row 1

Starting position

Driver

1

Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

3

David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Row 2

Starting position

Driver

4

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

5

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

6

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Row 3

Starting position

Driver

7

Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

8

Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

9

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Row 4

Starting position

Driver

10

Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

11

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

12

Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Row 5

Starting position

Driver

13

Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

14

Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

15

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Row 6

Starting position

Driver

16

Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

17

Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

18

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Row 7

Starting position

Driver

19

Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

20

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

21

Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Row 8

Starting position

Driver

22

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

23

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

24

Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Row 9

Starting position

Driver

25

Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

26

Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

27

Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Row 10

Starting position

Driver

28

Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

29

Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

30

Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

Starting position

Driver

31

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

32

Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

33

Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Polesitter Alex Palou remains the pre-race betting favorite, but there have been some changes behind him. Full Indy 500 betting odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook and are always subject to change.

Fox's live coverage of the Indy 500 is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET, well before the green flag is scheduled to drop shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Racing Capital of the World"!

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