110th running of the Indy 500, full row-by-row IndyCar starting lineup

The gates are now open.

Race day has arrived for the 110th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, although we'd be remiss not to mention the fact that there is still a chance for precipitation.

How much of a chance is truly anybody's guess, and those guesses seemingly change by the hour, sometimes even quicker depending on where you look.

The race is scheduled to run for 200 laps around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, and the field of 33 was set via three separate qualifying sessions this past Sunday afternoon, after Saturday's session was rained out.

Rows five through 11 were set by the results of the first round, which featured four-lap qualifying attempts from each of the 33 drivers. The top 12 drivers advanced to round two, and the top six drivers from round two to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.

Here's a look at a row-by-row starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Full 2026 Indy 500 starting lineup

Row 1

Starting position Driver 1 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 3 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Row 2

Starting position Driver 4 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 5 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 6 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Row 3

Starting position Driver 7 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 9 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Row 4

Starting position Driver 10 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 12 Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Row 5

Starting position Driver 13 Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 15 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Row 6

Starting position Driver 16 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 17 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 18 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Row 7

Starting position Driver 19 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 20 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 21 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Row 8

Starting position Driver 22 Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 23 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 24 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Row 9

Starting position Driver 25 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 26 Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 27 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Row 10

Starting position Driver 28 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 30 Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

Starting position Driver 31 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 32 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 33 Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Polesitter Alex Palou remains the pre-race betting favorite, but there have been some changes behind him. Full Indy 500 betting odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook and are always subject to change.

Fox's live coverage of the Indy 500 is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET, well before the green flag is scheduled to drop shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Racing Capital of the World"!