110th running of the Indy 500, full row-by-row IndyCar starting lineup

The gates are now open.
Race day has arrived for the 110th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, although we'd be remiss not to mention the fact that there is still a chance for precipitation.
How much of a chance is truly anybody's guess, and those guesses seemingly change by the hour, sometimes even quicker depending on where you look.
The race is scheduled to run for 200 laps around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, and the field of 33 was set via three separate qualifying sessions this past Sunday afternoon, after Saturday's session was rained out.
Rows five through 11 were set by the results of the first round, which featured four-lap qualifying attempts from each of the 33 drivers. The top 12 drivers advanced to round two, and the top six drivers from round two to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.
Here's a look at a row-by-row starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500.
Full 2026 Indy 500 starting lineup
Row 1
Starting position
Driver
1
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
3
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
Row 2
Starting position
Driver
4
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
5
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
6
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Row 3
Starting position
Driver
7
Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
8
Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
9
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
Row 4
Starting position
Driver
10
Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11
Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
12
Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Row 5
Starting position
Driver
13
Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
14
Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
15
Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Row 6
Starting position
Driver
16
Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
17
Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
18
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Row 7
Starting position
Driver
19
Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
20
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
21
Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Row 8
Starting position
Driver
22
Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
23
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
24
Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Row 9
Starting position
Driver
25
Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
26
Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
27
Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Row 10
Starting position
Driver
28
Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
29
Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
30
Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
Starting position
Driver
31
Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
32
Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
33
Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Polesitter Alex Palou remains the pre-race betting favorite, but there have been some changes behind him. Full Indy 500 betting odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook and are always subject to change.
Fox's live coverage of the Indy 500 is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET, well before the green flag is scheduled to drop shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Racing Capital of the World"!