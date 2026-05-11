14 driver lineup changes confirmed for this year's Indy 500

With the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the books, the next race on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule is the 110th running of the Indy 500.
Focus is set to shift to practice this week, from Tuesday, May 12 to Friday, May 15, and extend through qualifying this weekend on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, before two more pre-race practices, one on Monday, May 18 and another on Friday (Carb Day), May 22. The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24.
For the first time since 2022, there will be no Bump Day qualifying session to determine the field of 33 for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, although IndyCar did keep a 79-year streak alive by ensuring that the iconic 33 tally would be hit.
However, even though the entry total is only one shy of what it was a year ago, there has been an abundance of change up and down the driver lineup since 2025.
In fact, all but three teams have adjusted something, for a total of 15 changes.
Let's take a look, team by team.
Abel Motorsports
Total changes: 1
For the first time since 2023, Abel Motorsports are set to field an Indy 500 entry. Jacob Abel, who failed to qualify for the race a year ago with Dale Coyne Racing, is set to pilot the family-owned No. 51 Chevrolet.
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Total changes: 2
A.J. Foyt Racing have added the No. 11 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge, who was the 33rd and final confirmed driver on this year's entry list. Additionally, rookie Caio Collet is now behind the wheel of the No. 4 Chevrolet, which David Malukas drove to a runner-up finish in 2025.
Andretti Global
Total changes: 2
Will Power has replaced Colton Herta as the full-time driver of the No. 26 Honda, and Andretti Global will not run a fourth car this year. Marco Andretti drove it a year ago, and Herta was in line to do so this year before Formula 2 added a race on Memorial Day weekend.
Arrow McLaren
Total changes: 1
Kyle Larson will not make a third attempt at the Memorial Day Double this year, and Arrow McLaren have signed Ryan Hunter-Reay to take his place. Hunter-Reay is set to use the No. 31, rather than the No. 17, for the team's fourth Chevrolet-powered entry.
Dale Coyne Racing
Total changes: 2
After Rinus VeeKay and Jacob Abel were the team's two full-time drivers in 2025, Dale Coyne Racing underwent a full lineup overhaul for 2026. Romain Grosjean has replaced VeeKay in the No. 18 Honda, and rookie Dennis Hauger has replaced Abel in the No. 51-turned-No. 19 Honda.
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Total changes: 1
With Ryan Hunter-Reay now at Arrow McLaren, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing have turned to a familiar face in Conor Daly to pilot the No. 23 Chevrolet this year. This entry is not in partnership with Cusick Motorsports like it had been in years past.
Juncos Hollinger Racing
Total changes: 1
Rinus VeeKay's new full-time home is Juncos Hollinger Racing, as the replacement for Conor Daly behind the wheel of the No. 76 Chevrolet.
Prema Racing
Total changes: 2
Prema Racing might turn out to be one of the great one-hit wonders of all-time. Robert Shwartzman took the pole for the team's first ever Indy 500 attempt a year ago, despite the fact that the team dealt with multiple issues that robbed them of a significant amount of practice time.
Yet neither his No. 83 Chevrolet nor teammate Callum Ilott's No. 90 Chevrolet is entered this year, and with IndyCar set to restrict non-chartered teams from competing in all future non-Indy 500 races, what was already an abundance of doubt over their future in the series grew even larger.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Total changes: 1
Rookie Mick Schumacher was called upon to replace Devin DeFrancesco for the 2026 season, albeit behind the wheel of the No. 47 Honda, rather than the No. 30 Honda.
Team Penske
Total changes: 1
Last but not least, David Malukas' new home for the 2026 season is behind the wheel of the No. 12 Chevrolet, which had been driven by Will Power for many years.
The three teams that made no changes are Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, and Meyer Shank Racing.
Here is a full look at this year's Indy 500 entry list.
2026 Indy 500 entry list
Team
Car
Driver
Abel Motorsports
No. 51 Chevrolet*
Jacob Abel
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
No. 4 Chevrolet
Caio Collet (R)
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
No. 11 Chevrolet*
Katherine Legge
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
No. 14 Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci
Andretti Global
No. 26 Honda
Will Power
Andretti Global
No. 27 Honda
Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Global
No. 28 Honda
Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren
No. 5 Chevrolet
Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren
No. 6 Chevrolet
Nolan Siegel
Arrow McLaren
No. 7 Chevrolet
Christian Lundgaard
Arrow McLaren
No. 31 Chevrolet*
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 8 Honda
Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 9 Honda
Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 10 Honda
Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing
No. 18 Honda
Romain Grosjean
Dale Coyne Racing
No. 19 Honda
Dennis Hauger (R)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
No. 23 Chevrolet*
Conor Daly
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
No. 24 Chevrolet*
Jack Harvey
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 20 Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 21 Chevrolet
Christian Rasmussen
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 33 Chevrolet*
Ed Carpenter
Juncos Hollinger Racing
No. 76 Chevrolet
Rinus VeeKay
Juncos Hollinger Racing
No. 77 Chevrolet
Sting Ray Robb
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 06 Honda*
Helio Castroneves
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 60 Honda
Felix Rosenqvist
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 66 Honda
Marcus Armstrong
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 15 Honda
Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 45 Honda
Louis Foster
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 47 Honda
Mick Schumacher
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 75 Honda*
Takuma Sato
Team Penske
No. 2 Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden
Team Penske
No. 3 Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Chevrolet
David Malukas
The 110th running of the Indy 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from the "Racing Capital of the World" beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24, with practice and qualifying set to be split across Fox and Fox Sports 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!