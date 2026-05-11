14 driver lineup changes confirmed for this year's Indy 500

With the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the books, the next race on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule is the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Focus is set to shift to practice this week, from Tuesday, May 12 to Friday, May 15, and extend through qualifying this weekend on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, before two more pre-race practices, one on Monday, May 18 and another on Friday (Carb Day), May 22. The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24.

For the first time since 2022, there will be no Bump Day qualifying session to determine the field of 33 for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, although IndyCar did keep a 79-year streak alive by ensuring that the iconic 33 tally would be hit.

However, even though the entry total is only one shy of what it was a year ago, there has been an abundance of change up and down the driver lineup since 2025.

In fact, all but three teams have adjusted something, for a total of 15 changes.

Let's take a look, team by team.

Abel Motorsports

Total changes: 1

For the first time since 2023, Abel Motorsports are set to field an Indy 500 entry. Jacob Abel, who failed to qualify for the race a year ago with Dale Coyne Racing, is set to pilot the family-owned No. 51 Chevrolet.

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Total changes: 2

A.J. Foyt Racing have added the No. 11 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge, who was the 33rd and final confirmed driver on this year's entry list. Additionally, rookie Caio Collet is now behind the wheel of the No. 4 Chevrolet, which David Malukas drove to a runner-up finish in 2025.

Andretti Global

Total changes: 2

Will Power has replaced Colton Herta as the full-time driver of the No. 26 Honda, and Andretti Global will not run a fourth car this year. Marco Andretti drove it a year ago, and Herta was in line to do so this year before Formula 2 added a race on Memorial Day weekend.

Arrow McLaren

Total changes: 1

Kyle Larson will not make a third attempt at the Memorial Day Double this year, and Arrow McLaren have signed Ryan Hunter-Reay to take his place. Hunter-Reay is set to use the No. 31, rather than the No. 17, for the team's fourth Chevrolet-powered entry.

Dale Coyne Racing

Total changes: 2

After Rinus VeeKay and Jacob Abel were the team's two full-time drivers in 2025, Dale Coyne Racing underwent a full lineup overhaul for 2026. Romain Grosjean has replaced VeeKay in the No. 18 Honda, and rookie Dennis Hauger has replaced Abel in the No. 51-turned-No. 19 Honda.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Total changes: 1

With Ryan Hunter-Reay now at Arrow McLaren, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing have turned to a familiar face in Conor Daly to pilot the No. 23 Chevrolet this year. This entry is not in partnership with Cusick Motorsports like it had been in years past.

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Total changes: 1

Rinus VeeKay's new full-time home is Juncos Hollinger Racing, as the replacement for Conor Daly behind the wheel of the No. 76 Chevrolet.

Prema Racing

Total changes: 2

Prema Racing might turn out to be one of the great one-hit wonders of all-time. Robert Shwartzman took the pole for the team's first ever Indy 500 attempt a year ago, despite the fact that the team dealt with multiple issues that robbed them of a significant amount of practice time.

Yet neither his No. 83 Chevrolet nor teammate Callum Ilott's No. 90 Chevrolet is entered this year, and with IndyCar set to restrict non-chartered teams from competing in all future non-Indy 500 races, what was already an abundance of doubt over their future in the series grew even larger.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Total changes: 1

Rookie Mick Schumacher was called upon to replace Devin DeFrancesco for the 2026 season, albeit behind the wheel of the No. 47 Honda, rather than the No. 30 Honda.

Team Penske

Total changes: 1

Last but not least, David Malukas' new home for the 2026 season is behind the wheel of the No. 12 Chevrolet, which had been driven by Will Power for many years.

The three teams that made no changes are Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, and Meyer Shank Racing.

Here is a full look at this year's Indy 500 entry list.

2026 Indy 500 entry list

Team Car Driver Abel Motorsports No. 51 Chevrolet* Jacob Abel A.J. Foyt Enterprises No. 4 Chevrolet Caio Collet (R) A.J. Foyt Enterprises No. 11 Chevrolet* Katherine Legge A.J. Foyt Enterprises No. 14 Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci Andretti Global No. 26 Honda Will Power Andretti Global No. 27 Honda Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global No. 28 Honda Marcus Ericsson Arrow McLaren No. 5 Chevrolet Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren No. 6 Chevrolet Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren No. 7 Chevrolet Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren No. 31 Chevrolet* Ryan Hunter-Reay Chip Ganassi Racing No. 8 Honda Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing No. 9 Honda Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing No. 10 Honda Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing No. 18 Honda Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing No. 19 Honda Dennis Hauger (R) Dreyer & Reinbold Racing No. 23 Chevrolet* Conor Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing No. 24 Chevrolet* Jack Harvey Ed Carpenter Racing No. 20 Chevrolet Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing No. 21 Chevrolet Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing No. 33 Chevrolet* Ed Carpenter Juncos Hollinger Racing No. 76 Chevrolet Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing No. 77 Chevrolet Sting Ray Robb Meyer Shank Racing No. 06 Honda* Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Honda Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing No. 66 Honda Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 15 Honda Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 45 Honda Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 47 Honda Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 75 Honda* Takuma Sato Team Penske No. 2 Chevrolet Josef Newgarden Team Penske No. 3 Chevrolet Scott McLaughlin Team Penske No. 12 Chevrolet David Malukas

The 110th running of the Indy 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from the "Racing Capital of the World" beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24, with practice and qualifying set to be split across Fox and Fox Sports 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!