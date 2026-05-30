2 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Nashville

There were three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this past Sunday night's rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, after Richard Childress Racing made the decision earlier in the week not to field an extra car for reigning NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love.

The decision made this year's running of the crown jewel event around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval just the third in its 67-year history not to feature at least 40 cars.

As for this weekend's race at Nashville Superspeedway, just two of those three open cars remain on the entry list, and no others have been added.

2 lineup changes confirmed for Nashville

The only open car to see no changes this weekend is the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which is set to be driven by development driver Corey Heim for the fifth time this year. He finished 19th at Charlotte, and his top finish of the season came at Kansas Speedway back in April, when he finished 15th.

As for the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, that car is set to be entered for the fifth consecutive race weekend, something that hasn't been true since the end of the 2021 season. Timmy Hill drove it at Charlotte and was knocked out late after the car caught on fire in what was his first Cup start at a track other than Darlington Raceway since 2021.

This weekend, Chad Finchum, who leads all drivers with three starts in the car this season, is set to drive it once again. He most recently drove it at Texas Motor Speedway in early May, one week after recording a career-high 28th place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

Finally, there is the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which was driven at Charlotte by Katherine Legge as a part of her Memorial Day Double attempt. She finished that race in 31st after crashing out of the Indy 500. But the No. 78 car is not lined up to appear again until the mid-June race at Pocono Raceway, when Daniel Dye is set to drive it for the first time since he made his Cup debut at Talladega.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 31. Don't miss the first race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season's second half!