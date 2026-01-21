3 drivers who stand to benefit most from NASCAR's new championship format

NASCAR has finally abandoned the knockout-style Championship 4 playoff format and brought back a version of the Chase that was used from 2004 to 2013 ahead of the 2026 season.

While the Chase format does not solve every issue that plagued the elimination-style format that preceded it, it does put more of the attention back on the front of the field and less on the drivers in the middle of the pack who would have previously been battling for a transfer spot.

Furthermore, a driver can actually get hot during the summer months under the Chase format and still reap the benefits from doing so, as points are now far more valuable, lessening one's chances of seeing title hopes getting crushed because of an untimely caution or crash in the postseason.

Going back to more of a season-long points structure will still reward those who win races, but the consistency throughout the season will have a huge say in the 2026 championship battle as well.

With that said, here are three drivers who stand to benefit the most from NASCAR's new Chase format.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Although Chris Buescher only led 47 laps, did not win a race, and failed to make the playoffs entirely for the second consecutive season in 2025, he is clearly on the list of drivers who can bounce back in 2026. While he was the first driver outside the playoff field in 2025, Buescher scored the second-most stage points (103) of any non-playoff driver, had the second-most top 10 finishes in his career (16), and recorded his best career average starting position (12.5).

If the Chase format had been used last season, Buescher's consistency would have been rewarded. The Prosper, Texas native would have been 11th in the regular season standings, 112 points clear of the cutoff. It would be a shock if he does not return to victory lane in 2026, but that is proof that Buescher should definitely be in contention for a Chase spot on points alone.

Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Ryan Preece, Buescher's RFK Racing teammate, finished just behind him in 18th in the 2025 standings after a breakout season. With career-highs in top five finishes (three), top 10 finishes (14) and average finish (15.7), Preece was a threat on multiple race weekends in 2025, and he finished a season-high third in the March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With only two DNFs all season and the fourth-most stage points (92) of non-playoff drivers, Preece would have been one of the 16 Chase drivers if the new format had been in place a year ago. An uptick in laps led would be nice, but if the RFK Racing group as a whole can continue to bring some speed to the track, Preece could finally capitalize with his first Cup win and playoff appearance at the same time if his consistency remains from 2025.

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar was in position to win multiple races in 2025, but he was plagued by mistakes and mechanical gremlins. In addition, he had eight DNFs and an average finish of 21.6, despite posting the most stage points (144) of any non-playoff driver. In fact, he had more stage points than four playoff drivers, showcasing on several occasions the speed and talent behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet.

With 55 points now going to the race winner under the new format instead of 40, Hocevar can easily find himself in victory lane and benefit from that if he can take advantage of the speed. More importantly, although he only finished 23rd in points and would have been 21st under the Chase format, the stage points suggest a young driver who is more than capable of putting the results together to compete for a Chase spot.