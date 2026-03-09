3 NASCAR drivers fall out of the Cup Series playoffs at Phoenix

After five drivers who started the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) inside of the playoff picture dropped out in that race, three drivers who started the season's third race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) inside of the playoff picture dropped out in that race as well.

The chaos at the cut line continued in the season's fourth race at Phoenix Raceway, as three drivers who began the Straight Talk Wireless 500 above the provisional cutoff now find themselves on the wrong side of it.

Full Phoenix race results can be found here.

Spire Motorsports' Daniel Suarez had the worst drop. He started the 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval in seventh place in the point standings, and with a fourth place starting position, he was in prime position to get even further above the cutoff.

But Suarez was involved in multiple incidents, and he was ultimately scored in 30th place with a DNF, dropping him to 17th in the standings, two points below the cut line.

Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith and RFK Racing's Ryan Preece were also involved in incidents after starting the day 14th and 16th in points, respectively. Preece finished in a solid 13th, but his lack of stages points resulted in a drop to 18th in the standings, eight points below the cutoff. Smith was scored 27th with a DNF and dropped to 19th, 15 points out.

The three drivers who vaulted their way into the top 16 in this race were a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing teammates in Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin, who finished second, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Entering the race, Joe Gibbs Racing didn't have a single driver inside the top 16.

Bell jumped from 24th to a sixth place tie with a second place finish, Gibbs jumped from 17th to 15th with a fourth place finish, and Hamlin jumped from 23rd to 12th with a fifth place finish.

Teammate Chase Briscoe's disastrous season continued with yet another DNF, and after dropping out of the top 16 at COTA, he now finds himself all the way down in 33rd of 36 full-time drivers.

Here's a look at the updated playoff picture after Sunday's race, which saw Team Penske's Ryan Blaney find victory lane and cut the lead of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick down to 60 points after Reddick became the first driver in the 78-year history of the Cup Series to win three straight races to start a season.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture after Phoenix

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 225 127 2 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 165 67 3 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 153 55 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 128 30 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 116 18 6 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 113 15 7 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 113 15 8 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 111 13 9 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 111 13 10 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 109 11 11 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 108 10 12 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 107 9 13 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 104 6 14 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 103 5 15 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 101 3 16 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 100 2 17 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 98 -2 18 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 92 -8 19 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 85 -15 20 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 81 -19 21 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 76 -24 22 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 75 -25 23 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 74 -26 24 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 72 -28 25 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 66 -34 26 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 65 -35 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 64 -36 28 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 59 -41 29 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 56 -44 30 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 52 -48 31 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 50 -50 32 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 50 -50 33 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47 -53 34 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 45 -55 35 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 -58 36 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 -77

Will any of the top 16 drivers in the current playoff picture drop out at Las Vegas Motor Speedway? Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 starting at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!