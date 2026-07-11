4 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta

EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is set to host the Quaker State 400 this weekend, making it the first track to host its second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Four changes have been made to the entry list for Sunday night's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval since this past weekend's race at Chicagoland Speedway, even though both entry lists featured 38 cars.

Both non-chartered (open) cars that competed at Chicagoland will not be back at Atlanta, while two that did not run the Joliet, Illinois race are set to be run this weekend.

4 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta

NY Racing Team made their fifth appearance of the 2026 season at Chicagoland, and J.J. Yeley finished in a season-worst 35th place. It was Yeley's third start of the year but his fourth appearance, as he failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. But the No. 44 Chevrolet is not on the Atlanta entry list.

23XI Racing, meanwhile, fielded the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim for the seventh time this year. Heim, who won at Naval Base Coronado, has five more Cup Series starts lined up for 2026, but after finishing in ninth at Chicagoland, his best finish of the year on an oval, he will also not compete in Atlanta.

On the flip side, Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) and Live Fast Motorsports are set to field the No. 66 Ford and the No. 78 Chevrolet for Chad Finchum and B.J. McLeod, respectively.

Finchum has made four starts this season, with the most recent coming at Nashville Superspeedway in May. The No. 66 Ford has been entered in eight races. It was notably withdrawn from the Atlanta entry list back in February when Casey Mears had been slated to compete, and the same thing was true at Chicagoland when Josh Bilicki was supposed to drive it.

McLeod has run two races this year, the more recent of which being the February race in Atlanta. The No. 78 Chevrolet has appeared in six races, the most recent of which being the June race at Pocono Raceway when it was Daniel Dye behind the wheel.

EchoPark Speedway is scheduled to host the Quaker State 400 this Sunday, July 12 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage set to be provided by TNT Sports. Catch all of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second race at Atlanta!