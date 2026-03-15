5 NASCAR Cup drivers most likely to prevent a Kyle Larson sweep

Kyle Larson hadn't run a NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since winning in March 2018 for Chip Ganassi Racing, but he unsurprisingly got back to victory lane at the track on Saturday in his first O'Reilly Series start for JR Motorsports since 2022.

Larson has now won at least one O'Reilly Series race in five consecutive seasons, but really 10 if you consider the fact that he didn't compete in the series at all from 2019 to 2021.

And in the Cup Series, he has won at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval in three of the past five seasons, and in all five of his seasons with Hendrick Motorsports, he has scored at least one top two finish at the track.

Unsurprisingly, Larson is also considered the betting favorite to win Sunday's 267-lap Pennzoil 400. Who are the drivers most likely to prevent him from sweeping the weekend with his first Cup win of 2026?

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Larson, who qualified fifth, at +500 to find victory lane at the track where he owns three victories and three runner-up finishes in his 10 most recent starts.

1. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Odds: +500

Larson is technically a co-favorite with Christopher Bell, who took his fourth career Las Vegas pole in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session. He has scored at least one top three finish at the track in three straight seasons, and if not for Joey Logano's late fuel strategy gamble in October 2024, he would have secured a dominant victory. He'll be extra hungry after the Phoenix Raceway win got away.

2. Denny Hamiln, Joe Gibbs Racing

Odds: +650

After a slow start to the season, Denny Hamlin showed positive signs with a fifth place finish at Phoenix, and he is the most recent winner at Las Vegas. Hamlin has not won since his October 2025 triumph at the track, and the two-time Las Vegas winner has led laps in 10 of his 11 most recent starts there.

3. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

Odds: +750

William Byron has led laps in six consecutive Las Vegas starts, dating back to his dominant victory at the track in March 2023, and is another driver who could use a shot in the arm after a relatively slow start to the 2026 season. Given Hendrick Motorsports' history at the track, perhaps the Pennzoil 400 could not have come at a better time for the No. 24 team. He had a chance to win at Las Vegas in October 2025 before a late incident.

T-4. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Odds: +850

For the first time in 2026, a driver not named Tyler Reddick found victory lane at Phoenix, and while Las Vegas has not been his best track, we can't ignore the fact that his historic three-race winning streak to start the season came at two tracks and one track layout where he had never previously won. Reddick's best finish at Las Vegas is second behind Larson in March 2024, and it came after he finished second behind Larson in stage one and stage two as well.

T-4. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Odds: +850

The only winner not named Reddick over the five most recent races, dating back to November 2025, is Ryan Blaney. Despite Team Penske's success at Las Vegas over the years, Blaney himself does not have an amazing track record, with just four laps led and one top five finish in his six most recent starts there. However, he has quietly emerged as one of the top drivers in the Next Gen car, and he proved it with not one but two come-from-behind drives to win at Phoenix.

Full Pennzoil 400 odds at Las Vegas can be found here and are always subject to change.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Sunday afternoon. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!