For the first time since the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season began with back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in February, the series is set to visit a superspeedway this weekend.

Talladega Superspeedway is the sport's biggest oval at 2.66 miles (4.281-kilometer), and it's also the sport's highest-banked oval, with 33 degrees of banking in the turns.

As is generally the case when the Cup Series visits a superspeedway, there are multiple non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 at the Lincoln, Alabama oval.

In fact, for just the second non-Daytona 500 Cup race since November 2018, one open car will fail to qualify, as there can only be four in the 40-car field, alongside the 36 chartered cars. Five open cars are on the entry list.

6 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Talladega

There was just one open car in this past weekend's race at Kansas Speedway, and that car, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, is not among the five on this weekend's entry list, after Corey Heim drove it to a 15th place finish.

The Talladega entry list consists of the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for Jesse Love, the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet for Joey Gase, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Casey Mears, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford for Chad Finchum, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for Daniel Dye.

The No. 33 car was most recently entered at Martinsville Speedway in late March for Austin Hill, while the No. 44 and No. 78 cars haven't been entered since the Atlanta race, when they were driven by J.J. Yeley and B.J. McLeod, respectively.

Beard Motorsports haven't entered the No. 62 car since their ill-fated Daytona 500 qualifying attempt with Anthony Alfredo. Garage 66's most recent appearance came two weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, also with Finchum in the No. 66 car.

Fox's live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 26. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!