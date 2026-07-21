Alex Bowman just made Hendrick's No. 48 car decision easier than ever

It has been a trying 2026 season for Alex Bowman and the No. 48 group at Hendrick Motorsports. The veteran NASCAR driver was sidelined for four races earlier in the year with vertigo, and he sits 29th in Cup Series points through 21 races.

Bowman has admitted that his health complications might not ever entirely go away, and that, combined with his declining performance, has raised serious questions about his future. Corey Day is next up in Hendrick's pipeline, with the only question being whether or not his race craft is refined enough to make the jump to the top level.

In Sunday night's Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro, Bowman may have just given us the answer.

Alex Bowman just lost the one advantage he had over Corey Day after inexcusable North Wilkesboro mistake

While attempting to enter pit road during a green-flag cycle, Bowman channeled his inner Quin Houff by cutting across the nose of Tyler Reddick, spinning both of them.

NOT CLEAR! NOT CLEAR!



The Nos. 45 and 48 make contact as @Alex_Bowman attempts to come to pit road. pic.twitter.com/UbCv68zgsG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 20, 2026

But there was more. All three of Bowman's teammates, including Chase Elliott, who had been running in the top five, were trapped multiple laps down because they had already made their pit stops. They never made up the time and all finished outside the top 10, leading to Elliott's In-Season Challenge elimination.

Somebody, whether that be Bowman or his spotter, is going to have some explaining to do at the Hendrick team meeting this week. And no matter how you slice it, the driver isn't innocent here. Attempting to pit from the outside lane is one of the most fundamental no-nos of racing. Even on the street, everybody knows you don't cut across traffic to make a turn.

It's the type of inexplicable lapse in judgment that feels like an official jump-the-shark moment for Bowman's time in the No. 48 Chevrolet and perhaps in NASCAR altogether.

All we've heard about Day is how the talent is there, but he's not ready. He crashes too much. He makes too many mistakes. Well, at least even he's never done that.

Day will almost certainly take his lumps in the Cup Series. Most rookies do. In all likelihood, if he's in the No. 48 next year, he'll probably finish around 25th in points and tear up a handful of cars. But there's no debating that he's a better long-term option than Bowman, and at this rate, he might be a better short-term one too.

All indications are that the decision regarding Bowman's future will be his own to make. And after Sunday night, he needs to do what's best for both himself and his race team by stepping aside and speeding up the future for one of the sport's top young prospects.

Bowman has had his moments throughout his nine full seasons at one of NASCAR's top organizations, racking up eight career wins and two top 10 points finishes. But it's over.