Another Joe Gibbs Racing driver replaced for Michigan NASCAR race

William Sawalich never run full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series before landing his full-time O'Reilly Auto Parts Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of the 2025 season, but he has run select races in the Truck Series in each of the past four seasons.

All of his starts have come with Toyota's Tricon Garage, where he has made five more starts this season. He made his first start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota, which he drove in all 21 of his starts from 2023 to 2025, at Darlington Raceway, and he has since made four starts behind the wheel of the No. 5 Toyota.

Sawalich has run three consecutive Truck Series races and four out of five going back to the early May race at Texas Motor Speedway, which he finished 17th. He didn't compete in the road course race at Watkins Glen International.

William Sawalich replacement confirmed for Michigan

He finished 14th at Dover Motor Speedway, 10th at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and 30th at Nashville Superspeedway over the past three weekends, with 10th at Charlotte matching his season-best from Darlington.

This weekend, however, just the Truck Series and the Cup Series – not the O'Reilly Series – are set to compete at Michigan International Speedway, and as a result, Sawalich will not be in the Truck race.

Set to replace him behind the wheel of the No. 5 Toyota is Spencer Davis, who hasn't run a Truck Series race since the 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished 17th for Roper Racing. He hasn't run a Truck Series race in a Toyota since the 2021 race at Martinsville Speedway, where he finished 29th for his own Spencer Davis Motorsports team.

Davis, whose career-high seventh place finish came in his Truck Series debut with Kyle Busch Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway in 2018, has made one career start at Michigan, also in 2018. He finished that race in 22nd.

Live coverage of the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 is set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 from Michigan International Speedway starting at 1:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 6. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!