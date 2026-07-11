Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 4 lineup changes

For the first time in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to visit a venue for the second time, that being EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) for Sunday night's Quaker State 400.

The order for Saturday's qualifying session to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval was set be the two-variable qualifying metric which has been in place since 2025.

This formula replaced the older and more complicated four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024.

Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and instead of those runs determining the full starting lineup, the fastest 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round to battle for pole, with each set to make an additional single-car attempt.

The entry list for Sunday's race has seen four total changes from this past weekend's race at Chicagoland Speedway. The two non-chartered (open) cars that competed at Chicagoland will not compete in Atlanta, while two that did not compete at Chicagoland are set to compete this weekend.

NY Racing Team fielded the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley at Chicagoland, while 23XI Racing fielded the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim. Neither is on the Atlanta entry list.

Meanwhile, Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum, after withdrawing from the Chicagoland entry list. Live Fast Motorsports plan to field the No. 78 Chevrolet for team owner B.J. McLeod.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Atlanta

Order Driver 1 B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 3 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 6 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 7 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 8 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 10 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 17 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 20 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 26 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 28 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 29 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 36 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 37 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Quaker State 400 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from EchoPark Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 12. Don't miss any of the action from Atlanta's second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season!