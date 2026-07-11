Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 4 lineup changes

For the first time in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to visit a venue for the second time, that being EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) for Sunday night's Quaker State 400.
The order for Saturday's qualifying session to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval was set be the two-variable qualifying metric which has been in place since 2025.
This formula replaced the older and more complicated four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024.
Because Atlanta is considered a superspeedway, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and instead of those runs determining the full starting lineup, the fastest 10 drivers are set to advance to the second round to battle for pole, with each set to make an additional single-car attempt.
The entry list for Sunday's race has seen four total changes from this past weekend's race at Chicagoland Speedway. The two non-chartered (open) cars that competed at Chicagoland will not compete in Atlanta, while two that did not compete at Chicagoland are set to compete this weekend.
NY Racing Team fielded the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley at Chicagoland, while 23XI Racing fielded the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim. Neither is on the Atlanta entry list.
Meanwhile, Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum, after withdrawing from the Chicagoland entry list. Live Fast Motorsports plan to field the No. 78 Chevrolet for team owner B.J. McLeod.
Here's a look at the full qualifying order.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Atlanta
Order
Driver
1
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
3
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
6
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
7
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
8
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
10
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
14
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
20
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
26
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
28
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
29
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
33
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
36
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Quaker State 400 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from EchoPark Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 12. Don't miss any of the action from Atlanta's second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season!
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