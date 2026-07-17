How do the bonus NASCAR Cup Series playoff points work?

There are just six more races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule before the 10-race playoffs are set to begin under a new format, which is really an iteration of the old "Chase" format that was used from 2004 to 2013 before NASCAR made the unpopular move to the "win and in", knockout-style format in 2014.

Playoffs points for winning races and winning stages were among the things that went away when NASCAR introduced this new postseason format over the offseason, but there are still set to be bonus points awarded to all but one of the 16 playoff drivers.

If you recall, even under the old format, NASCAR also awarded bonus playoff points to the drivers who finished the regular season standings inside the top 10, on a 15-10-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

NASCAR has kept that idea for the new format, but the bonus points are far more significant, and the only determining factor is the regular season standings.

The 16 playoff drivers are simply set to be the 16 drivers who rank highest in the regular season standings after the 26th race of the year at Daytona International Speedway in late August. All drivers 17th or lower in points will be eliminated from championship contention at that time.

The 16 playoff qualifiers are set to have their point tallies reset to 2,000 to start the postseason, and the top 15 are set to receive bonus points. For starters, the regular season champion is set to receive 100, while the runner-up is set to receive 75.

Here's a full breakdown.

NASCAR bonus playoff points breakdown

Standings position Points reset 1st 2100 2nd 2075 3rd 2065 4th 2060 5th 2055 6th 2050 7th 2045 8th 2040 9th 2035 10th 2030 11th 2025 12th 2020 13th 2015 14th 2010 15th 2005 16th 2000

The big difference is obviously the one between first and second place.

It's effectively a 50-point swing, and it's why the regular season championship battle could prove crucial; any driver would much rather be up by 25 heading into the postseason, rather than down by 25.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin currently leads 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick by 24 points and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney by 65 for that 100-point bonus.

The difference between second and third is also huge, but at 10 points, that's only a 20-point swing.

But every other position matters too, with five-point differences (and thus 10-point swings) for each spot, and there are quite a few other close battles to monitor throughout the standings as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Just as one example, the drivers from seventh to 10th are currently separated by just 26 points.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the 21st race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule this Sunday, July 19, with the Window World 450, the first points race at the track since 1996, set to be shown live on TNT beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.