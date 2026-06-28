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Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup drivers penalized before Sonoma race

Three drivers are set to drop to the rear of the field to start Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace crashed during Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway after posting a lap that was good for 26th in the 36-car field.

Because repairs were made to Wallace's No. 23 Toyota, he is set to drop to the rear of the field before the green flag flies to get Sunday's 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) Sonoma, California natural terrain road course underway.

Wallace is one of three drivers set to drop to the rear of the field to start the 2026 season's fourth and final road course race. Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones and Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson are also set to start at the back after unapproved adjustments and repairs were made to their No. 43 Toyota and No. 4 Ford, respectively.

Jones had qualified 32nd, while Gragson had qualified 34th. Wallace, Jones, and Gragson had all been slated to start on the outside lane, so they are all simply set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane. Those slated to start on the inside lane are unaffected.

Here's an updated look at how the 36-car field is set to come to the green flag.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma

Order

Driver

1

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

11

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

12

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

17

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

31

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

33

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

36

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Tune in to TNT for live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's final road course race!

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