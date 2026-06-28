Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup drivers penalized before Sonoma race

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace crashed during Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway after posting a lap that was good for 26th in the 36-car field.
Because repairs were made to Wallace's No. 23 Toyota, he is set to drop to the rear of the field before the green flag flies to get Sunday's 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) Sonoma, California natural terrain road course underway.
Wallace is one of three drivers set to drop to the rear of the field to start the 2026 season's fourth and final road course race. Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones and Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson are also set to start at the back after unapproved adjustments and repairs were made to their No. 43 Toyota and No. 4 Ford, respectively.
Jones had qualified 32nd, while Gragson had qualified 34th. Wallace, Jones, and Gragson had all been slated to start on the outside lane, so they are all simply set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane. Those slated to start on the inside lane are unaffected.
Here's an updated look at how the 36-car field is set to come to the green flag.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma
Order
Driver
1
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
12
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
31
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
33
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
36
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Tune in to TNT for live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's final road course race!
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