Bubba Wallace among NASCAR Cup drivers penalized before Sonoma race

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace crashed during Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway after posting a lap that was good for 26th in the 36-car field.

Because repairs were made to Wallace's No. 23 Toyota, he is set to drop to the rear of the field before the green flag flies to get Sunday's 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) Sonoma, California natural terrain road course underway.

Wallace is one of three drivers set to drop to the rear of the field to start the 2026 season's fourth and final road course race. Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones and Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson are also set to start at the back after unapproved adjustments and repairs were made to their No. 43 Toyota and No. 4 Ford, respectively.

Jones had qualified 32nd, while Gragson had qualified 34th. Wallace, Jones, and Gragson had all been slated to start on the outside lane, so they are all simply set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane. Those slated to start on the inside lane are unaffected.

Here's an updated look at how the 36-car field is set to come to the green flag.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma

Order Driver 1 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 11 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 16 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 17 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 20 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 21 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 24 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 29 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 31 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 36 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Tune in to TNT for live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's final road course race!