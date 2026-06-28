Sonoma NASCAR qualifying: Full Toyota Save Mart 350 starting lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs took the pole position for Sunday's 110-lap Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California by recording a top lap speed of 95.738 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 54 Toyota.
Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom Gibbs beat to the top spot by 0.025 seconds, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.
Reigning Sonoma winner Shane van Gisbergen is set to start the season's fourth and final non-oval race sixth after topping the speed chart in the first group of Saturday's two-group qualifying session. The Trackhouse Racing driver won at Watkins Glen International back in May.
This year's two other non-oval race winners are both 23XI Racing drivers, and one of them, Corey Heim, isn't competing, just one week after earning his first career Cup Series win on Naval Base Coronado. Tyler Reddick, whose Circuit of the Americas (COTA) win in March made him the first driver in Cup Series history to start a season with a three-race win streak, qualified 11th.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma
Order
Driver
1
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
12
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
The Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to be shown live on TNT from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 28. Tune in and don't miss the last race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's first half and the final road course race of the year!
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