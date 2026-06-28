Sonoma NASCAR qualifying: Full Toyota Save Mart 350 starting lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs took the pole position for Sunday's 110-lap Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California by recording a top lap speed of 95.738 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 54 Toyota.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom Gibbs beat to the top spot by 0.025 seconds, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Reigning Sonoma winner Shane van Gisbergen is set to start the season's fourth and final non-oval race sixth after topping the speed chart in the first group of Saturday's two-group qualifying session. The Trackhouse Racing driver won at Watkins Glen International back in May.

This year's two other non-oval race winners are both 23XI Racing drivers, and one of them, Corey Heim, isn't competing, just one week after earning his first career Cup Series win on Naval Base Coronado. Tyler Reddick, whose Circuit of the Americas (COTA) win in March made him the first driver in Cup Series history to start a season with a three-race win streak, qualified 11th.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma

Order Driver 1 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 11 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 16 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 17 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 20 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 21 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 24 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 31 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

The Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to be shown live on TNT from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 28. Tune in and don't miss the last race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's first half and the final road course race of the year!