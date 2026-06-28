Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Sonoma NASCAR qualifying: Full Toyota Save Mart 350 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, the final road course on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR
Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR | Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs took the pole position for Sunday's 110-lap Toyota Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California by recording a top lap speed of 95.738 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 54 Toyota.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom Gibbs beat to the top spot by 0.025 seconds, is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Reigning Sonoma winner Shane van Gisbergen is set to start the season's fourth and final non-oval race sixth after topping the speed chart in the first group of Saturday's two-group qualifying session. The Trackhouse Racing driver won at Watkins Glen International back in May.

This year's two other non-oval race winners are both 23XI Racing drivers, and one of them, Corey Heim, isn't competing, just one week after earning his first career Cup Series win on Naval Base Coronado. Tyler Reddick, whose Circuit of the Americas (COTA) win in March made him the first driver in Cup Series history to start a season with a three-race win streak, qualified 11th.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma

Order

Driver

1

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

11

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

12

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

17

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

The Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to be shown live on TNT from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 28. Tune in and don't miss the last race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's first half and the final road course race of the year!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/NASCAR Cup Series