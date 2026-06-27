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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Sonoma

Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway is the final road course race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
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Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR | Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Because Sonoma Raceway is a road course, NASCAR is set to utilize a group qualifying format to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 Cup Series race.

Drivers are set to be split up into two groups, and each group is set to get 20 minutes. Drivers are allowed to make multiple qualifying attempts within those 20 minutes, and at the end of both groups, the combined results are set to determine the full starting lineup, as there is no second round.

The same two-variable qualifying metric, which NASCAR introduced in 2025 as the replacement for the old four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, which determines qualifying orders for oval races determined the qualifying groups for this weekend's road course race.

Follow along with our Toyota Save Mart 350 qualifying updates from Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma

Order

Driver

1

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

11

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

12

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

17

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

The Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to get TNT's five-race portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule underway this Sunday, June 28, with live coverage scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss any of the action from the season's final road course race!

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