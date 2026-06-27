NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Sonoma

Because Sonoma Raceway is a road course, NASCAR is set to utilize a group qualifying format to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 Cup Series race.
Drivers are set to be split up into two groups, and each group is set to get 20 minutes. Drivers are allowed to make multiple qualifying attempts within those 20 minutes, and at the end of both groups, the combined results are set to determine the full starting lineup, as there is no second round.
The same two-variable qualifying metric, which NASCAR introduced in 2025 as the replacement for the old four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, which determines qualifying orders for oval races determined the qualifying groups for this weekend's road course race.
Follow along with our Toyota Save Mart 350 qualifying updates from Sonoma Raceway.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma
Order
Driver
1
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
12
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
The Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to get TNT's five-race portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule underway this Sunday, June 28, with live coverage scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss any of the action from the season's final road course race!
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