NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Sonoma

Because Sonoma Raceway is a road course, NASCAR is set to utilize a group qualifying format to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 Cup Series race.

Drivers are set to be split up into two groups, and each group is set to get 20 minutes. Drivers are allowed to make multiple qualifying attempts within those 20 minutes, and at the end of both groups, the combined results are set to determine the full starting lineup, as there is no second round.

The same two-variable qualifying metric, which NASCAR introduced in 2025 as the replacement for the old four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, which determines qualifying orders for oval races determined the qualifying groups for this weekend's road course race.

Follow along with our Toyota Save Mart 350 qualifying updates from Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Sonoma

Order Driver 1 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 9 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 11 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 16 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 17 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 20 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 21 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 24 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 31 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

The Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to get TNT's five-race portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule underway this Sunday, June 28, with live coverage scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss any of the action from the season's final road course race!