Carlos Sainz rumored for F1 team swap he shouldn't even consider

Carlos Sainz Jr. is once again a popular name on the Formula 1 driver market. He has been heavily linked to Audi, and he could even be considered by Red Bull in the event that Max Verstappen departs.

Sainz has been prompted to consider all of his options after a strong 2025 season, when he earned two podium finishes in his first year with Williams. But 2026 has seen nothing but car issues and a significant decrease in team performance.

The Spanish driver has clearly stated that he is not happy with how things are going for the Grove-based team this season, but he still holds a sliver of faith. An encouraging 2025 season has shown him that Williams are capable of improvement and competing amongst the top four teams.

However, his options are slim considering where he is in his career and what his aspirations are. Unless a top team reaches out to him in the near future, there is not much of a reason for the 31-year-old to depart.

There is no valid reason for Sainz to leave Williams

Audi, which had been linked to him before, is Sainz’s most realistic destination if he were to depart, but that would make one wonder what exactly he would be gaining from the move. Both Williams and Audi are struggling mightily this season, and despite the many different elements wrong with the FW48, Williams still sit above Audi in the standings.

While Red Bull is a possibility, given Verstappen’s uncertain status, their main target at the moment appears to be McLaren's Oscar Piastri. So despite the many key departures and changes at Red Bull over the last few years, the odds are still slim that Sainz will be contacted to return to the Red Bull family for the first time since 2017.

Aside from those two teams, there are no other teams even worth realistically considering, as they would present Sainz with a lateral move at best. The biggest advantage Williams hold over the other teams is their Mercedes engine, which is the outright strongest on the grid.

Sainz is undoubtedly involved in the plans for the FW49, and team principal James Vowles would be keeping him in the loop in an ongoing effort to convince him to extend his stay. However, a decision may come down to Williams fixing their issues and making true progress over the next several months.

Sainz recently said that he would not focus on deciding his future until after the summer break in August, so Williams have a few months to implement meaningful upgrades and convince him to stay for at least another year.