Carson Hocevar reveals exactly what motivated epic Talladega victory burnout

For the second time in three weeks, a first-time NASCAR Cup Series winner emerged on Sunday when Carson Hocevar surged ahead of Chris Buescher going through the tri-oval on the final lap to claim the Jack Link’s 500 victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

With the win, Hocevar is now the 208th driver to win a Cup race and the 13th to get his first at the massive 2.66-mile Talladega track. It happened in his 91st career start.

The fun did not stop when the Spire Motorsports driver crossed the finish line 0.114 seconds ahead of Buescher, either.

Known for his outgoing personality and unapologetic nature both on and off the track, Hocevar saluted the raucous Talladega crowd and even did a brief burnout while hanging halfway out his window, a celebration that reminded many of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, who also drove a black paint scheme similar to the one Hocevar took to victory lane.

For Hocevar, the inspiration for the epic victory celebration stemmed from another Hall of Famer who made sure to salute the fans after his second Daytona 500 win 12 years ago.

Where did Carson Hocevar get the idea for his unorthodox celebration from?

During his postrace media availability, Hocevar was asked how long he had been planning his victory celebration. It sounds like it had been in the works for a little while.

"I've dreamt about that in the offseason," Hocevar said, per NASCAR.com. "I just wanted to have something that was meaningful for me. Obviously being a [Dale Earnhardt] Jr. fan, I remember that iconic clip from, I think it was 2014 when he won the [Daytona] 500. I was there, but I remember he was inside the car, helmet off and enjoying the fans going backwards."

Hocevar's driving style has certainly rubbed several drivers the wrong way, but the talent is clear and it was only a matter of time until he finally etched his name onto the list of Cup Series winners. If it was not evident beforehand, the fans are definitely latching onto the Portage, Michigan native, and he wanted to make sure they could join in on the memorable celebration with him.

"I had thought of just like, 'Man, I have really long legs and wonder if I could hit the throttle and sit on the door and ride and just kind of see everybody," Hocevar added. "I just wanted them to get as loud as possible, and I felt like they would if they could see me seeing them. Ultimately, I just wanted to make sure I soak it in. I soaked every bit of it in."

Hocevar's celebration even earned some high remarks from Steve O'Donnell, who became the first person outside of the France family to be named CEO of NASCAR over the weekend.

"30 years at NASCAR, [that was] one of the cooler celebrations to see the fans react to what he did," O'Donnell said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. "Iconic moment. I thought it was perfect for Talladega. Proud of him for staying after it. I know he's gone through some things, but really, really cool moment for the sport."

🎉 "30 years at NASCAR, (that was) one of the cooler celebrations to see the fans react to what he did."#NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell called @CarsonHocevar's celebration "an iconic moment" yesterday at @TALLADEGA.



Full Interview with the new CEO → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/qE5yJNTYKE — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) April 27, 2026

It is clear that Hocevar has become a fan favorite, and it is not out of the question that he could do something most considered impossible and take the Most Popular Driver title away from Chase Elliott at some point. His personality and superstar talent on the track are not going unnoticed by fans, and his spectacular victory celebration following Sunday's race was a sign of that.

Hocevar quietly sits eighth in the standings after the first 10 races of the 2026 season, and he has had speed to contend on multiple types of tracks. Some may point to how winning at Talladega can be a fluke due to the chaotic nature of pack racing and how poorly the current car races on drafting-style tracks, but Hocevar has the talent to be successful at the sport's highest level for years and decades to come.

He is the type of personality the sport needs right now, and his Talladega celebration certainly proved how much the fanbase is starting to get behind him.