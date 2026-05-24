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Charlotte NASCAR qualifying: Full Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series crown jewel race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Coca-Cola 600.
ByAsher Fair|
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Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

This Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for its 13th points race of the 2026 season after this past weekend's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, which marked the first time the "Monster Mile" has ever hosted an exhibition race, rather than a points race, in its 58-year history.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 400-lap Coca-Cola 600 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval after Saturday's qualifying session was canceled due to rain.

Reddick was awarded the top spot due to NASCAR's qualifying metric, which factors in both the car's result in the most recent points race and its position in the owner standings. A full metric breakdown can be found here.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is set to join him on the front row to get the longest race of the Cup Series season underway.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Charlotte

Order

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

23

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

31

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

34

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37

Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

39

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to kick off Amazon Prime Video's five-race portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule. Live coverage from Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 24. Don't miss any of the action from NASCAR's longest race!

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