Charlotte NASCAR qualifying: Full Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

This Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for its 13th points race of the 2026 season after this past weekend's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, which marked the first time the "Monster Mile" has ever hosted an exhibition race, rather than a points race, in its 58-year history.
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 400-lap Coca-Cola 600 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval after Saturday's qualifying session was canceled due to rain.
Reddick was awarded the top spot due to NASCAR's qualifying metric, which factors in both the car's result in the most recent points race and its position in the owner standings. A full metric breakdown can be found here.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is set to join him on the front row to get the longest race of the Cup Series season underway.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Charlotte
Order
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
13
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
23
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
25
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
31
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
34
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37
Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
38
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
39
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
The Coca-Cola 600 is set to kick off Amazon Prime Video's five-race portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule. Live coverage from Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 24. Don't miss any of the action from NASCAR's longest race!