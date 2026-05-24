Charlotte NASCAR qualifying: Full Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

This Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for its 13th points race of the 2026 season after this past weekend's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, which marked the first time the "Monster Mile" has ever hosted an exhibition race, rather than a points race, in its 58-year history.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 400-lap Coca-Cola 600 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval after Saturday's qualifying session was canceled due to rain.

Reddick was awarded the top spot due to NASCAR's qualifying metric, which factors in both the car's result in the most recent points race and its position in the owner standings. A full metric breakdown can be found here.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is set to join him on the front row to get the longest race of the Cup Series season underway.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Charlotte

Order Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 16 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 23 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 27 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 31 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 34 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 35 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 37 Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 39 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to kick off Amazon Prime Video's five-race portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule. Live coverage from Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 24. Don't miss any of the action from NASCAR's longest race!