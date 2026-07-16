Cleetus McFarland replacement confirmed after career-high NASCAR finish

The 2026 NASCAR season has seen the debut of Cleetus McFarland, whose real name is Garrett Mitchell, in both the Craftsman Truck Series and the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

His most recent outing came in the Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in early June, and after crashing out of the season opener at Daytona International Speedway just a few laps into the race, he did a respectable job at Michigan and placed 25th.

Both of his Truck Series starts this season have come behind the wheel of the No. 4 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, and that truck isn't entered every weekend. In fact, it hasn't been entered since Mitchell's 25th place Michigan finish, which is also better than either one of his two O'Reilly Series finishes to date.

Cleetus McFarland replacement confirmed for North Wilkesboro

But this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Niece Motorsports have brought back the No. 4 truck to compete alongside their three full-time entries, and like McFarland did at Daytona, another driver is set to make his NASCAR national series debut this weekend.

Donovan Strauss, a 20-year-old native of Mooresville, North Carolina, is set to drive the No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday's 250-lap FaithFest 250 around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval.

Strauss, whose racing career began on iRacing, has competed in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour over the past three years, doing so in 2025 as a full-time driver and registering a top finish of seventh place at Caraway Speedway. His best finish so far in 2026 is eighth at Langley Speedway.

McFarland has one more Truck Series race on his schedule for 2026, and that is the October playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. As of now, he is the only confirmed driver of the No. 4 truck beyond this weekend's North Wilkesboro race.

On the O'Reilly Series side, his remaining 2026 schedule remains TBD after he finished 32nd at Rockingham Speedway and 35th at Nashville Superspeedway but was ruled ineligible to compete at Talladega.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 12:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 18 for the live broadcast of the FaithFest 250 from North Wilkesboro Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!