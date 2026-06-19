Cole Custer replacement confirmed for San Diego NASCAR race

Upon returning to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2025, Cole Custer did not compete in any races in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he won twice in 2024 after winning the 2023 championship with a three-win season.

But this year, in his second season competing full-time for Haas Factory Team at the Cup level, he has returned to NASCAR's second-highest national division and run select races for SS-Green Light Racing with BRK Racing, though a collaboration with Gene Haas' organization.

Custer made his fourth start of the O'Reilly Series season at Pocono Raceway and finished 12th. He also competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this season.

Cole Custer replacement confirmed for San Diego

Custer does have one more start lined up behind the wheel of the No. 0 Chevrolet this season, but it won't come this weekend on Naval Base Coronado, where full-time Cup Series drivers are prohibited from competing in both the Craftsman Truck Series and O'Reilly Series races because the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) Qualcomm Circuit is new for everybody.

As a result, it's Alex Labbe who is set to make his fifth start of the 2026 season and third in the No. 0 car. He most recently competed at Watkins Glen International and finished 19th back in May. His season-best result of the year is his 13th place finish at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). He ran the No. 0 car in both of those events.

Custer's final start of the 2026 O'Reilly Series season is scheduled to take place at Chicagoland Speedway in early July, meaning that the Pocono race is set to remain his only race at a non-1.5-mile oval this year.

The inaugural NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Naval Base Coronado is set to be shown live on the CW Network beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 20. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250!