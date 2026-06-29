Early Red Bull 2027 'guarantee' has all the ingredients to backfire

Red Bull have long boasted the title of Formula 1’s best team for young driver development. They have produced several current drivers on the grid and continuously have many more ready and waiting in Formula 2 and Formula 3.

Their main advantage in developing these drivers is being able to place them at their sister F1 team, Racing Bulls. The next man up in their pipeline appaers to be Nikola Tsolov, who is currently having a brilliant F2 season and sits P2 in the championship standings.

A rumor started circulating about a week ago, claiming that not only will Tsolov be joining Racing Bulls in 2027, but that the deal has already been done behind the scenes. It is a bombshell kind of report that can have an impact felt throughout the entire paddock.

Potential to backfire for Red Bull?

At just 19 years old, Tsolov has arguably been the best driver in Formula 2 this season. Just two points behind Gabriele Mini, the Bulgarian driver must stay fully focused to avoid any distractions as he pursues the championship.

Making a deal official, even behind the scenes, this early in the season can negatively impact all parties involved. Tsolov’s focus can be deterred, disrupting his charge for the Formula 2 title, which could in turn suggest he may not be able to handle Formula 1 this soon.

Racing Bulls could then look elsewhere and potentially end up signing a driver who may not be the right choice, all while completely losing Liam Lawson, who is having an impressive season himself.

Tsolov could easily become more relaxed on the track, which would not only hurt his own results but also those of Campos Racing. The constructor championship in F2 is still far from over, as Campos holds only a 32-point lead over MP Motorsport, a lead that can be erased in just one race weekend.

While it is incredibly impressive that Tsolov’s performances thus far have warranted a seat in Formula 1 for 2027, it is still too soon for anything to become official.

Careful and meticulous driver development can make or break an F1 career, and Tsolov is someone who has the skills and potential to stay put on the grid for years to come.