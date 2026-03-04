Former NASCAR Cup Series team owner shockingly unretires

Floyd Mayweather Jr., who turned 49 years old a week ago, announced that he plans to end his retirement from professional boxing, after an upcoming spring exhibition against Mike Tyson.

The announcement comes eight and a half years after he retired in August 2017, following a knockout victory over Conor McGregor to run his career record to 50-0 with 27 knockout wins. He is set to take part in a rematch against Manny Pacquiao in September, more than 11 years after their famous "Fight of the Century" in May 2015.

Since his retirement, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native had a brief opportunity to be a part of the recent influx of celebrity team owners in the NASCAR Cup Series.

There had been well-sourced rumors of Mayweather entering a team under his brand name, The Money Team, dating all the way back to 2018, and those rumors heated up in late 2019. The team was supposedly looking to debut late in the 2019 season before moving to a full-time Cup schedule in 2020.

Floyd Mayweather owned a NASCAR team for 6 races

Although nothing materialized in either one of those two seasons, there were still things going on behind the scenes that allowed the organization, officially called The Money Team Racing, to make their Cup Series debut in 2022.

The team aptly used the No. 50 for their Chevrolet entry, as a nod to Mayweather's perfect boxing record, and Kaz Grala qualified for the 2022 Daytona 500 and finished in 26th place before running the race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway later in the year.

After Grala finished 25th and 23rd in those races, respectively, Conor Daly was brought in for the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and placed 34th.

The team only ran the Daytona 500 and the road course race at COTA in 2023, both times with Daly in the No. 50 car. Daly's successful qualifying effort for the "Great American Race" came in unlikely fashion.

But in 2024, the team rebranded to Team AmeriVet under a new ownership group. Ty Dillon ran the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend with AmeriVet Securities, a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer financial services company, as not only his sponsor, but as a partial team owner. Jeb Burton drove the car in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Veterans Day Weekend.

Burt Myers attempted to qualify for the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium in both 2025 and 2026, but his efforts came up short. The team's only start in a Cup Series points race since the end of 2024 came in the March 2025 race at Martinsville Speedway, with Myers behind the wheel.

The No. 50 has been used for all 11 of the team's Cup Series appearances (nine points races), even though it was used by 23XI Racing for three races in 2024 as a nod to primary sponsor Mobil 1's 50th anniversary.

Team AmeriVet do not currently have any Cup Series starts lined up for the 2026 season, but their former owner seems to be filling his schedule quite nicely.