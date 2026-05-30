Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Full Nashville starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

Could rain wash out yet another NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, this time at Nashville Superspeedway?
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying rainouts have been somewhat of a theme as of late, with only one qualifying session for a points-paying oval race having taken place over the past month.

The weather forecast for Saturday at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Nashville Superspeedway oval is not exactly ideal either, which could result in the second consecutive qualifying rainout.

While the Indy 500 showed that AccuWeather is not always accurate, the current forecast calls for 55% chance of precipitation. Roughly two hours of precipitation are expected, with variable cloudiness and thunderstorms expected both throughout the morning and afternoon.

Practice is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET.

If qualifying is indeed rained out for Sunday night's 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400, the 38-car starting lineup would be determined by the qualifying metric, which is typically used to determine the qualifying orders.

That metric is a two-variable metric which was developed by NASCAR before the 2025 season as a simpler alternative to the four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the current metric can be found here.

Note that when it comes to the metric determing starting lineups, the would-be qualifying order is effectively reversed, since lower metric scores are better than higher metric scores.

Here's what Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup would look like if Saturday's qualifying session gets rained out.

Nashville NASCAR Cup lineup if no qualifying

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

13

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

21

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

23

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Sunday's weather forecast also calls for afternoon thunderstorms, but the race is scheduled to be a night race.

Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Don't miss any of the action from the start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season's second half at Nashville Superspeedway!

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Home/NASCAR Cup Series