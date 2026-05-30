Full Nashville starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying rainouts have been somewhat of a theme as of late, with only one qualifying session for a points-paying oval race having taken place over the past month.
The weather forecast for Saturday at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Nashville Superspeedway oval is not exactly ideal either, which could result in the second consecutive qualifying rainout.
While the Indy 500 showed that AccuWeather is not always accurate, the current forecast calls for 55% chance of precipitation. Roughly two hours of precipitation are expected, with variable cloudiness and thunderstorms expected both throughout the morning and afternoon.
Practice is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET.
If qualifying is indeed rained out for Sunday night's 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400, the 38-car starting lineup would be determined by the qualifying metric, which is typically used to determine the qualifying orders.
That metric is a two-variable metric which was developed by NASCAR before the 2025 season as a simpler alternative to the four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the current metric can be found here.
Note that when it comes to the metric determing starting lineups, the would-be qualifying order is effectively reversed, since lower metric scores are better than higher metric scores.
Here's what Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup would look like if Saturday's qualifying session gets rained out.
Nashville NASCAR Cup lineup if no qualifying
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
13
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
21
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
23
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
24
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
25
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
38
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Sunday's weather forecast also calls for afternoon thunderstorms, but the race is scheduled to be a night race.
Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Don't miss any of the action from the start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season's second half at Nashville Superspeedway!