George Russell's biggest F1 worry could arrive sooner than anyone expected

Coming into the 2026 Formula 1 season, it was a widely held belief that Mercedes would be the fastest team on the grid. Along with that, George Russell was the outright favorite to be crowned world champion.

The opening race of the season in Melbourne solidified that notion. However, things quickly took a turn, starting in Shanghai. Kimi Antonelli’s surge started in the Chinese Grand Prix and has continued ever since. The young Italian driver has won three consecutive races and holds a 20-point lead over his teammate in the world championship standings.

Antonelli’s expectations for this season were to improve upon his inconsistency issues from 2025. At just 19 years old, he is making headlines almost every race weekend, showing immense composure to begin this very long season.

George Russell is definitely beginning to worry

The British driver was primed to take the reins from Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes upon the seven-time world champion’s departure in 2024. In a season that has seen the new set of regulations put Mercedes back towards the top, Russell had his best opportunity to truly take control.

However, the 28-year-old has faced several issues. Most recently in Miami, he had a damaged front wing on his W17, which hindered his pace compared to his teammate.

Antonelli’s youth and inexperience in Formula 1 will still play a factor in his chances of winning the world championship. At just 19 years old, the Italian will need a lot of support from Peter Bonnington, Toto Wolff, and the rest of the Mercedes team throughout the season.

But if Antonelli were to continue his impressive run over his teammate in Montreal next weekend and beyond, it may result in him receiving priority over the final stretch of the season, especially after how the gap between teams at the top is much tighter now than it was when the season began.

What is most worrying for Russell is that it could lead to him losing out sooner than one might traditionally expect, as the team may back Antonelli earlier due to his inexperience.

Whether that situation becomes a reality is another discussion that could be had after the summer break in August. It may bring tension between Russell and the team, which could lead to both sides reconsidering their future together.