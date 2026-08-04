Iconic NASCAR sponsor linked to sensational Daytona 500 return

It's been almost six years since seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson stepped away from full-time Cup Series competition, and after a two-year stint in the NTT IndyCar Series, he realized that he was actually still not yet fully retired from Cup.

He returned in 2023 as a part-time driver and partial owner of Petty GMS Motorsports, which was rebranded as Legacy Motor Club upon his arrival. The longtime Chevrolet driver ironically played a key role in the organization's switch to Toyota for 2024, and he has driven in select races in each of the past four seasons.

While his first Craftsman Truck Series start since 2008 has led to the NASCAR legend keeping the door open to future opportunities at the sport's lower levels, he has confirmed that he plans to run just one more Cup race after running two this year, and he plans to do so in the 2027 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Alex Bowman is set to return for his 10th and final season with Hendrick Motorsports next year, and his seventh behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet after moving from the No. 88 car (renumbered to No. 5 for Kyle Larson) to the No. 48 car following Johnson's full-time retirement.

But he will not drive the No. 48 Chevrolet at Daytona, with primary sponsor Ally Financial allowing Johnson and Legacy Motor Club to use the No. 48, rather than the usual No. 84, on his Toyota entry in that race. That entry is set to be locked into the race, even as a non-chartered (open) car, due to the provisional that Johnson also took advantage of in 2026.

Lowe's returning for Jimmie Johnson's final NASCAR Cup Series race, Daytona 500?

And the No. 48 might not be the only element of Johnson's legendary career that's planning a comeback for the 2027 edition of the "Great American Race".

Lowe's, Johnson's longtime primary sponsor until they joined the long list of iconic NASCAR sponsors to leave the sport in the late 2010s/early 2020s, most recently served as the primary sponsor of Hendrick's No. 48 car in 2018, before Johnson wrapped up his full-time career with two seasons with Ally.

If the rumblings, started by the Lowe's brand itself on social media, perhaps Johnson is set to have one more race behind the wheel of the No. 48 Lowe's car.

There have been no specifics, but it certainly appears that something is cooking.

@allyracing @CarvanaRacing need an ally for a last ride? Check your DMs 🏁 — Lowe's (@Lowes) August 3, 2026

Ally appears to be all in.

Carvana, another longtime partner of Johnson, certainly wouldn't mind.

Johnson himself is obviously all for it.

Talk soon, chat 💬 — Lowe's (@Lowes) August 3, 2026

So are some other NASCAR drivers.

See you soon! 🛒 — Lowe's (@Lowes) August 3, 2026

At this point, anything short of a full-on Lowe's No. 48 throwback (minus the Chevy part, unfortunately) is probably going to disappoint NASCAR fans. But perhaps that's exactly what the legendary partner has in mind for its legendary driver's final Cup start.

The 2027 Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 21, with Fox set to provide live coverage.