Top NASCAR Cup Series free agency landing spot ruled out for 2027

There have been some significant developments across the NASCAR Cup Series as far as silly season goes in 2026, to the point where the activity that had already taken place by mid-June was more than all of the activity combined in what was a historically quiet 2025-26 free agency period.

One of the biggest dominoes that still needed to fall, however, has fallen. But not for next year.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman entered the 2026 season without a contract to compete in 2027, and given the fact that he has been the clear-cut No. 4 driver at Rick Hendrick's team for years, with just one win to his name since 2022, there was speculation that he could be replaced.

He has also missed races in three of the past five seasons due to health-related issues, and with longtime primary partner Ally Financial already tied down through 2028, Hendrick pretty much had the pick of the litter.

Alex Bowman returning for one more year with Hendrick Motorsports

While Corey Day has shown potential for Hendrick in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the partnership between Connor Zilisch and Trackhouse Racing has gone nowhere near as expected, Hendrick did right by Bowman and allowed him to go out at least somewhat on his terms, extending his contract through 2027, after which he plans to retire.

Sure, there is a strong case to be made that neither Day nor Zilisch is ready to face the expectations that come with driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. We get that Bowman has struggled, but he's still made an impact in that car over the years, racking up eight victories, including four in 2021 alone, and finishing as high as sixth in the championship.

But while the clear top potential free agency landing spot is off the table now for 2027, it is now a confirmed vacancy for 2028. And with Day and Zilisch each having an additional season to develop, it has set up a scenario where a transition would presumably feel a lot more earned and a lot more natural.

And, of course, carry a lot less risk.

That being said, those two drivers aren't the only two drivers without contracts to compete past 2027 in their current rides, and the team now knows they do, in fact, have the pick of the litter for 2028; Ross Chastain comes to mind, given his own struggles with a declining Trackhouse Racing in recent years, despite the fact that he's indisputably in the prime of his career. And he's not the only one.

Zilisch is the early favorite to take over from Bowman, but you would hope that he would have done at least something in Cup first before landing that kind of an opportunity.

Either way, one of the most compelling silly season storylines to follow for 2026 has extended another year. But unlike this year one major question has already been answered for 2027's free agency: there will indeed be a new driver in the No. 48 car in 2028.