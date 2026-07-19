IndyCar schedule change confirmed, due to World Cup Final

As soccer fans worldwide continue to enjoy a 0-0 competition featuring more flops than quality shots in the World Cup Final, the NTT IndyCar Series has been forced to delay the start of its Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

The race is intentionally set to follow the conclusion of Spain vs. Argentina in the hope of boosting viewership, since the match is being shown live on Fox, and it's a proven strategy that worked well at Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this summer.

All IndyCar races are shown live on Fox, although today's pre-race show is being shown live on Fox Sports 1. It has now moved to a replay of the Nashville Indy NXT race from earlier today.

Nashville IndyCar race delayed

Sunday's 300-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, the 12th of 18 races and fourth of six oval races on the 2026 calendar, had been set to come on the air at 5:30 p.m. ET, but it is now set to begin at around 6:20 p.m. ET, with engines in line to be fired at roughly 6:15 p.m. ET.

This, of course, could change again if the game goes beyond the 30 minutes of extra time and into penalty kicks. Stay tuned for additional updates.

UPDATE: Severe weather is now in the immediate vicinity of Nashville Superspeedway.

UPDATE: Spain win 1-0; IndyCar up next.

UPDATE: Due to the World Cup delay, there is now lightning in the area and IndyCar has not gotten underway.

Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood took the pole position for Sunday's race by posting the fastest two-lap average speed of 196.852 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 27 Honda during Saturday's qualifying session. He is set to share the front row with 2025 Nashville winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske.

This marks the first time since Nashville's return to the schedule in 2024 that it is hosting a race other than the season finale. This year's race has been extended from 225 laps (300 miles) to 300 (400) for the first time.

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