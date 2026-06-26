Jimmie Johnson out after one more race at Legacy Motor Club

Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado marked seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson's first appearance since he ran the 2026 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February.

The 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) San Diego, California street circuit is effectively the El Cajon native's home race track, so the decision to include it as a part of his 2026 schedule with Legacy Motor Club, the team he co-owns, behind the wheel of the No. 84 Toyota was a no-brainer.

However, in his fourth year as a part-time driver and team owner, Johnson's schedule consists of only two races, his lowest since he didn't run any Cup races in 2021 and 2022 while competing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

And after his 28th place finish, he has no plans to add any more.

Jimmie Johnson out of NASCAR Cup Series until 2027, one more race

Before the 2026 season began, Johnson confirmed that he plans to run the 2027 Daytona 500 and then officially retire from Cup Series competition. Next February's 69th running of the "Great American Race" is now the one and only race remaining on the two-time Daytona 500 winner's schedule.

But Johnson, who also made only his second career Craftsman Truck Series start (and first since 2008) at the Navy base before Sunday's Cup race, has not ruled out running more Truck Series races here and there, even after retiring from Cup Series competition.

Of course, given the fact that he initially retired from Cup Series competition at the end of the 2020 season, yet here we are almost six years later, it wouldn't be surprising if the 2027 Daytona 500 didn't end up actually being his final Cup race, either.

But as of now, start number 703 is scheduled to be the 83-time race winner's last at NASCAR's top level.

The Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to be shown live on TNT from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 28. Tune in and catch all of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's fourth and final non-oval race!