NASCAR changes Atlanta results, shortly after the race ends

When 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace crossed the finish line to finish Monday morning's Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in second place behind Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, there was almost a sense of relief that he didn't win because of the inevitable penalty that was coming his way.
That penalty was indeed handed down by NASCAR in the minutes that followed the 263-lap overtime-extended race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval, a race that did not end until just before 2:00 a.m. ET due to a rain delay of nearly three and a half hours in the second stage.
Wallace was deemed to have gone below the double yellow line on the back straightaway on the race's final lap, and he was deemed to have gained an advantage because of it.
As a result, he was dropped to 29th place, making him the final driver on the lead lap. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell was fittingly the first driver promoted from third to second due to Wallace's penalty, giving him four runner-up finishes in the six most recent oval races and five overall this season without a victory.
Wallace was adamant that he lifted after going below the line in order to nullify whatever advantage he might have gained, since NASCAR deemed him to have advanced from third to second place. However, Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs then gave Wallace a push, so Wallace's attempt to give up that perceived advantage was ineffective.
On one hand, NASCAR deserves credit for sticking to the rule as it's written. On another, it's not Wallace's fault that another driver gave him the very same push he still would have gotten had he not gone below the line to begin with. Yet at the same time, it's also not Gibbs' job to intentionally lift and compromise his own race, just to ensure Wallace can intentionally give up a spot.
Wallace and the No. 23 23XI Racing do have the right to appeal the penalty, but instead of being scored second, they were officially scored 27 positions below where they finished the race.
Here are the full race results from Atlanta.
Updated NASCAR Cup Series results from Atlanta
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
15
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
18
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
25
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
29
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
32
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
33
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
34
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
36
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Window World 450, which is set to be the first points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996. Live coverage is set to be provided by TNT beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19.
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