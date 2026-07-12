NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, full Quaker State 400 race results

EchoPark Speedway, more commonly referred to as Atlanta Motor Speedway, is the first track to appear twice on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, after each of the season's first 19 races were all contested at different venues.

The four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval hosted the season's second race back in February. Sunday's 260-lap race is not only the 20th points race on the schedule, but also the third of five races in NASCAR's second annual In-Season Challenge.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who is one of eight drivers still in the running to win the tournament, took the pole position in Saturday's qualifying session. Teammate Joey Logano joined him on the front row, while new points leader Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing only qualified 28th.

Follow along with our Quaker State 400 race updates from Atlanta.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



5 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 Stage 2 results

Caution for lightning

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Full Quaker State 400 results

Race number 21 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Window World 400, which is set to be the first points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996. Live coverage is set to be provided by TNT beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19.