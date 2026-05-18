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NASCAR changes Dover All-Star results, shortly after the race ends

Two drivers swapped positions after the unofficial NASCAR All-Star Race results from Dover Motor Speedway made their way to the screen.
ByAsher Fair|
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Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR All-Star Race
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR All-Star Race | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There's a reason the unofficial NASCAR Cup Series race results are considered unofficial, because it's not uncommon for adjustments to be made after the race.

And we're not just talking about something like what happened with Fox Sports erroneously claiming Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon won at Talladega Superspeedway a few weeks ago, when he really finished 19th after being involved in a last-lap crash.

Fox Sports, which has a habit of immediately removing the results from the screen (or simply not showing the full results) once the race ends, initially had Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson as the 10th place finisher of Sunday's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin.

Gragson was among the eight drivers who qualified for the 200-lap third segment of the 350-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware due to his average finish in the first two 75-lap segments. He was 19th in the first segment and 10th in the second, and he started the third segment 14th.

The driver of the No. 4 Ford notably still would have been one of the six to lock in, even had two of the 19 drivers already locked in not been eliminated by crashes before the third segment began.

However, the official results placed Gragson in 11th, with RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski scored in 10th instead of his initial 11th. This did not affect the point standings, as points were not awarded this Sunday. The 2026 season is the first in Dover's 58-year history during which it will not host a points race.

Here's a look at the official Dover results from the second and final exhibition race on the 2026 schedule.

Full NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race results at Dover

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

14

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

19

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

21

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

26

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series points racing is set to resume on Sunday, May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The crown jewel race is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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