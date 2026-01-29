NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray: Entry list update (15 drivers confirmed out)

Wouldn't it truly epitomize NASCAR if, one year after there wasn't a single weather postponement, the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race ends up being snowed out?

By the way, does the famous "Vortex Theory" include snow?

The weather forecast does not look promising ahead of the weekend festivities at Bowman Gray Stadium, which hosted its first Clash a year ago.

But as of now, the race is on.

The format for this weekend is effectively the same as it was a year ago, with three groups of drivers set to have three practice sessions each, and the third session effectively set to serve as the qualifying session to determine the starting lineups for the four 25-lap heat races around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.

Five drivers from each heat race are set to lock into the 200-lap main event, while everybody else is set to be relegated to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier. The top two drivers from that race are set to advance to the main event.

Among the drivers not yet locked into the main event, the top finisher from the 2025 point standings is to be awarded the 23rd and final spot in the starting lineup.

At least, that's how it's supposed to work, provided Winston-Salem isn't the site of a weekend blizzard like many expect it to be.

At any rate, with 38 drivers expected to compete, 15 will ultimately fail to qualify (again, should the weekend festivities actually take place as planned).

Only Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is already locked into the event, since he is the reigning Cup Series champion.

Here's a look at the 38 drivers set to compete.

Cook Out Clash NASCAR Cup Series entry list

Team Car Driver Trackhouse Racing No. 1 Chevrolet Ross Chastain Team Penske No. 2 Ford Austin Cindric Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet Austin Dillon Front Row Motorsports No. 4 Ford Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet Kyle Larson RFK Racing No. 6 Ford Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Daniel Suarez Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet Kyle Busch Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet Chase Elliott Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet Ty Dillon Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota Denny Hamlin Team Penske No. 12 Ford Ryan Blaney Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevrolet A.J. Allmendinger RFK Racing No. 17 Ford Chris Buescher Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota Christopher Bell Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford Josh Berry Team Penske No. 22 Ford Joey Logano 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota Bubba Wallace Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet William Byron Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford Todd Gilliland 23XI Racing No. 35 Toyota Riley Herbst Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford Zane Smith Haas Factory Team No. 41 Ford Cole Custer Legacy Motor Club No. 42 Toyota John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Toyota Erik Jones 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota Tyler Reddick Hyak Motorsports No. 47 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet Alex Bowman Team AmeriVet No. 50 Chevrolet Burt Myers Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet Cody Ware Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota Ty Gibbs RFK Racing No. 60 Ford Ryan Preece Garage 66 No. 66 Ford Chad Finchum Spire Motorsports No. 71 Chevrolet Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar Trackhouse Racing No. 88 Chevrolet Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing No. 97 Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen

Among the 36 full-time entries, the only abnormality worth noting is the fact that Corey LaJoie, not Brad Keselowski, is set to drive the No. 6 Ford, as Keselowski continues to recover from the surgery he underwent after suffering a broken leg in mid-December.

The two non-chartered (open) teams set to compete are Garage 66 and Team AmeriVet. A year ago, Rick Ware Racing fielded an open car as well, but they have not indicated any plans to do so this time around.

Fox Sports 1 is set to carry all Saturday coverage (practice, qualifying, and heat races) beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, while Fox is set to carry all Sunday coverage (Last Chance Qualifier and main event) beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, though this remains subject to change depending on the weather.