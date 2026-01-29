Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray: Entry list update (15 drivers confirmed out)

All signs point to 38 drivers competing at Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend – weather permitting, of course.
ByAsher Fair|
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR
Wouldn't it truly epitomize NASCAR if, one year after there wasn't a single weather postponement, the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race ends up being snowed out?

By the way, does the famous "Vortex Theory" include snow?

The weather forecast does not look promising ahead of the weekend festivities at Bowman Gray Stadium, which hosted its first Clash a year ago.

But as of now, the race is on.

The format for this weekend is effectively the same as it was a year ago, with three groups of drivers set to have three practice sessions each, and the third session effectively set to serve as the qualifying session to determine the starting lineups for the four 25-lap heat races around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.

Five drivers from each heat race are set to lock into the 200-lap main event, while everybody else is set to be relegated to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier. The top two drivers from that race are set to advance to the main event.

Among the drivers not yet locked into the main event, the top finisher from the 2025 point standings is to be awarded the 23rd and final spot in the starting lineup.

At least, that's how it's supposed to work, provided Winston-Salem isn't the site of a weekend blizzard like many expect it to be.

At any rate, with 38 drivers expected to compete, 15 will ultimately fail to qualify (again, should the weekend festivities actually take place as planned).

Only Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is already locked into the event, since he is the reigning Cup Series champion.

Here's a look at the 38 drivers set to compete.

Cook Out Clash NASCAR Cup Series entry list

Team

Car

Driver

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

Team Penske

No. 2 Ford

Austin Cindric

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 Ford

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

RFK Racing

No. 6 Ford

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

Richard Childress Racing

No. 8 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 9 Chevrolet

Chase Elliott

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger

RFK Racing

No. 17 Ford

Chris Buescher

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 Toyota

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

Josh Berry

Team Penske

No. 22 Ford

Joey Logano

23XI Racing

No. 23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 24 Chevrolet

William Byron

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford

Cole Custer

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 Toyota

Erik Jones

23XI Racing

No. 45 Toyota

Tyler Reddick

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 48 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

Team AmeriVet

No. 50 Chevrolet

Burt Myers

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Chevrolet

Cody Ware

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 54 Toyota

Ty Gibbs

RFK Racing

No. 60 Ford

Ryan Preece

Garage 66

No. 66 Ford

Chad Finchum

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar

Trackhouse Racing

No. 88 Chevrolet

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

No. 97 Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen

Among the 36 full-time entries, the only abnormality worth noting is the fact that Corey LaJoie, not Brad Keselowski, is set to drive the No. 6 Ford, as Keselowski continues to recover from the surgery he underwent after suffering a broken leg in mid-December.

The two non-chartered (open) teams set to compete are Garage 66 and Team AmeriVet. A year ago, Rick Ware Racing fielded an open car as well, but they have not indicated any plans to do so this time around.

Fox Sports 1 is set to carry all Saturday coverage (practice, qualifying, and heat races) beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, while Fox is set to carry all Sunday coverage (Last Chance Qualifier and main event) beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, though this remains subject to change depending on the weather. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!

