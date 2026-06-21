NASCAR Cup race at San Diego not being shown live on NBC: How to watch

Two tracks were added to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and one of those tracks has never previously hosted a race. That track is the new Coronado Street Course, officially Qualcomm Circuit for sponsorship purposes, and is scheduled to host the inaugural Anduril 250 this weekend.

This race, which is the only street race on the calendar after the Chicago Street Course was replaced by Chicagoland Speedway, is the 17th points race on the 2026 calendar, which would have meant it was the first race following the switch from Fox to NBC under the old media rights agreement.

However, NASCAR's new media rights deal, a seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement which went into effect ahead of the 2025 season, added Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports into the fold with five races each.

San Diego NASCAR race not being shown on NBC

Fox's season-opening portion of the calendar dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's season-ending portion dropped from 20 to 14.

As a result, this Sunday's race, which replaced the road course race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after just one year, is set to be the fifth and final race shown live on Prime Video this year.

Prime Video's coverage has included the races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway thus far.

While Sunday's race is the final race of Prime's portion of the 2026 broadcast schedule, it is not set to be the final race for announcers Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Steve Letarte.

Like they did a year ago, they are all set to move over to TNT Sports to call those five races as well, beginning with the race at Sonoma Raceway next weekend and ending with the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July.

Following the season's second and final off weekend on the first weekend in August, NBC is set to take over for the season's final 14 races, beginning at Iowa Speedway. Of those 14 races, 10 are set to be shown live on USA Network instead of main NBC.

Tune in to Prime Video at 4:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 21 for the live broadcast of the Anduril 250 from the brand-new Qualcomm Circuit. Don't miss any of the action from Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California!