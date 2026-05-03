NASCAR Cup race at Texas not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

Fox opened up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season by airing four consecutive races, including the preseason Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and the first three points races at Daytona International Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), and Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

After the next five races were shown live on Fox Sports 1 instead, Fox returned to air the race at Kansas Speedway two weekends ago and Talladega Superspeedway one weekend ago.

There are still three races remaining on Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule. However, all three of them are set to be shown live on FS1, including this Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup race at Texas not being shown live on Fox

Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, as well as next weekend's road course points race at Watkins Glen International and the following weekend's exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, are all set to be shown live on FS1.

The FS1 broadcast booth still consists of Mike Joy as lead announcer, along with analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick, just as it does for all races on Fox.

The Dover race is set to conclude Fox's 14-race stint to begin the season, after which point Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each set to be responsible for airing five races, just as they were a year ago during the first year of NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement.

NBC is set to be responsible for the season's final 14 races, including the entire 10-race "Chase" postseason, although just four of those races are set to be shown live on NBC; the other 10 are set to be shown live on USA Network, which has been the alternate NBCUniversal-owned channel since replacing NBC Sports Network in 2022.

Full broadcast booth information about all four of NASCAR's broadcast partners can be found here.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 3 for live coverage of the Wurth 400 from Texas Motor Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the Lone Star State!