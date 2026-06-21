NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego, full Anduril 250 race results

While the Chicago Street Course is no longer on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule after just three years, the series is still set to run a street race, thanks to the addition of the new Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course, to the schedule.
Sunday's 75-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California is the third of four non-oval races on the calendar, and it's the fourth street course race in Cup Series history.
Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, who won at Watkins Glen International in May after placing second behind 23XI Racing' Tyler Reddick at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March, took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's inaugural Anduril 250 in Saturday's qualifying session. Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar qualified on the front row.
Follow along with our Anduril 250 race updates from San Diego.
NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Anduril 250 Stage 1 results
1 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
3 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Anduril 250 Stage 2 results
1 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
2 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
3 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Full Anduril 250 results
1 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
2 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
9 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
19 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
23 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
24 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
26 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27 - Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
32 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
34 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
35 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
37 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
38 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
39 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host the first race of the second annual In-Season Challenge next Sunday, June 28, and that tournament is also set to mark the start of TNT Sports' five-race broadcast stint. Live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET from the final road course on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations