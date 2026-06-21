NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego, full Anduril 250 race results

While the Chicago Street Course is no longer on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule after just three years, the series is still set to run a street race, thanks to the addition of the new Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course, to the schedule.

Sunday's 75-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California is the third of four non-oval races on the calendar, and it's the fourth street course race in Cup Series history.

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, who won at Watkins Glen International in May after placing second behind 23XI Racing' Tyler Reddick at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March, took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's inaugural Anduril 250 in Saturday's qualifying session. Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar qualified on the front row.

Follow along with our Anduril 250 race updates from San Diego.

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Anduril 250 Stage 1 results

1 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



3 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



6 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



9 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



10 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Anduril 250 Stage 2 results

1 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



2 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



3 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



4 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



9 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Full Anduril 250 results

1 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

2 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

3 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

9 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

23 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

24 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

26 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27 - Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

30 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

32 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

35 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

37 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

38 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

39 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host the first race of the second annual In-Season Challenge next Sunday, June 28, and that tournament is also set to mark the start of TNT Sports' five-race broadcast stint. Live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET from the final road course on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.