NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma, full Toyota Save Mart 350 race results

The first half of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to conclude with Sunday afternoon's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

This 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California is the fourth and final non-oval race and the third and final road course race on this year's schedule, thanks to the late replacement of October's Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval race with another race on the track's oval instead.

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race was determined by Saturday's group qualifying session. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs took the pole position, and Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar qualified beside him on the front row.

Follow along with our Toyota Save Mart 350 race updates from Sonoma.

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Toyota Save Mart 350 Stage 1 results

1 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



6 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



9 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Toyota Save Mart 350 Stage 2 results

1 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Full Toyota Save Mart 350 results

Race number two of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge is the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, which hasn't hosted a Cup Series race since 2019. Live coverage is set to be provided by TNT Sports and begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5.