NASCAR team and driver penalized, without even competing at Indy

Jonathan Shafer was one of two drivers who failed to qualify for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park two weekends ago, in what was Ram's first appearance in the series with a team other than Kaulig Racing since 2016.

Shafer is 0-for-3 in terms of Truck Series qualifying attempts during the 2026 season, all behind the wheel of the No. 69 truck for MBM Motorsports. He failed to qualify the No. 69 Ford for the races at Rockingham Speedway in April and Nashville Superspeedway in May.

Despite what was the fifth DNQ for Carl Long's team in eight appearances so far this season, both the team and Shafer were issued major penalties in the days that followed the race weekend.

MBM and Shafer issued penalties, even after DNQ

According to NASCAR, the No. 69 team committed to safety violation during pre-qualifying inspection relating to the shifter boot found in Sections 14.2.3.6 A & B of the NASCAR Rule Book.

The discovery resulted in a $5,000 fine for the team as well as a 25-point deduction in the constructor standings. Shafer was also docked 25 points in the driver standings, meaning that he now has -25 points this season.

The No. 69 team has -14 points in the owner standings, as they had only racked up 11 points in their three starts with Tyler Tomassi at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), Derek White on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Dystany Spurlock at Dover Motor Speedway.

Shafer has still not competed in a Truck Series race since he competed in the first three races of his career for On Point Motorsports in 2023.

He does not have any further races planned for the 2026 Truck Series season, but the No. 69 truck is set to return for the series' next race at Richmond Raceway next weekend. Spurlock, who failed to qualify the No. 69 Toyota at Watkins Glen International before making her first career start at Dover, is set to drive the truck at Richmond.

The Richmond race is the Black's Tire 250, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 14. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!