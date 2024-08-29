Formula 1: Williams decision sets up inadvertent Red Bull battle
With the Italian Grand Prix weekend set to get underway in less than a day, teams have already arrived in Monza, and Franco Colapinto’s promotion to Williams as Logan Sargeant's replacement for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season left an empty seat for MP Motorsport in Formula 2.
MP Motorsport Formula 3 driver Tim Tramnitz and Campos Racing Formula 3 driver Oliver Goethe were viewed as the frontrunners for Colapinto's seat, and it was Goethe who received the late call to take over from Colapinto for the rest of the year, starting this weekend.
The 19-year-old Danish-German driver entering Formula 2 this season could make things more interesting as future driver promotions develop. Like Tramnitz, he too is another member of the Red Bull Driver Academy.
Helmut Marko faces a bigger challenge
Just a few months ago, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko heaped heavy praise on Arvid Lindblad. The 17-year-old has been very impressive in Formula 3 this season and currently sits in fourth place in the championship, three spots ahead of Goethe and seven ahead of Tramnitz.
As a part of Red Bull’s academy, it appears that Lindblad is currently third in line for a seat at Red Bull or RB, after reserve driver Liam Lawson and Formula 2 championship leader Isack Hadjar.
With Goethe set to move up to Formula 2 for the rest of the 2024 season, his performance going forward could result in him leapfrogging Lindblad in Red Bull’s talent pipeline to Formula 1.
A good showing for the remainder of the 2024 season and next season would make things very difficult for Marko and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
Lindblad may need to outperform Goethe by a considerable margin in Formula 2 next season to keep his status as third in line, as Goethe would have the upper hand in experience, an increasingly important element for drivers looking to enter Formula 1.
This battle could ultimately determine which driver replaces Yuki Tsunoda at RB in 2026, provided he leaves for Aston Martin to remain with Honda. The manufacturer would reportedly like to take the Japanese driver with them once they leave Red Bull and RB after the 2025 season.
Over the next few seasons, both Lindblad and Goethe could be given the opportunity to drive a Red Bull car in free practice sessions, closed door tests, and filming days. So a multitude of factors, along with their performance in Formula 2, could give somewhat of a headache to both Horner and Marko as they plan for Red Bull’s future.