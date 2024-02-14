NASCAR driver left off qualifying order for the 2024 Daytona 500
Even though Daytona 500 qualifying day is here, there is still one car missing a driver for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season opener.
By Asher Fair
We have reached qualifying day for the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and there are 42 drivers set to make an attempt during this evening's single-car session at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.
But while the entry list features 42 cars, one of them is still missing a driver.
NY Racing Team, which have not competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since the 2022 when Greg Biffle drove the No. 44 Chevrolet in five races, including the Daytona 500, were a late addition to this year's entry list. But they have not yet named a driver for this year's "Great American Race".
Daytona 500 qualifying
The qualifying order for tonight's session was determined by two random draws. The first featured all entries that did not finish in the top 20 in last year's owner standings. Those entries drew for the first 22 spots in the order. The second featured all entries that did finish in the top 20 in last year's owner standings. Those entries drew for the final 20 spots.
The No. 44 Chevrolet is set to roll off 12th in qualifying this evening, as the qualifying order was still determined despite the ongoing absence of a driver for this entry; NASCAR did not wait.
It remains anybody's guess as to who will be behind the wheel, as a "TBA" was used in place of a name on the official list.
One thing we do know is that it will not be Biffle.
It is worth noting that the No. 44 Chevrolet is one of six non-charter cars on the entry list. With the 36 charter cars locked in and the field size capped at 40, there are effectively six drivers going for four spots.
Two drivers are set to lock in on speed in tonight's session, and two more are set to lock in via tomorrow night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels, leaving the other two on the outside looking in.
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of tonight's single-car session beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET, and it is set to provide live coverage of tomorrow night's Bluegreen Vacations Duels beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Daytona 500 itself beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the upcoming action from Daytona International Speedway!