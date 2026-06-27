Red Bull Ring F1 qualifying, full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup

The eighth of 22 races on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule is this Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

This 71-lap race around the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria has historically produced quite a bit of overtaking, especially in recent years, and that could very well be the case once again under Formula 1's new regulations this year.

That being said, qualifying has proven crucial in recent seasons when it comes to determining the Austria winner. Eight of the nine most recent races at the Red Bull Ring have been won from the front row, with the lone outlier being a P3 start from George Russell in 2024, and that only happened after distant leaders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clashed in the closing laps. Six of those nine races were won from pole.

This season, despite the increase in overtakes across the board, Formula 1 has yet to see a driver win from lower than the front row of the grid, with five of seven races having been won from pole.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton are the only two drivers to win from P2 on the grid this year, and they are fittingly 1-2 in the world championship standings.

Will Sunday's race buck any of these trends?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the Red Bull Ring.

Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



18 - Alex Albon, Williams



19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi



13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



14 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



15 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes

2 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

4 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6 - Lando Norris, McLaren

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup

Rank Driver 1 George Russell, Mercedes 2 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 3 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari 4 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes 5 Max Verstappen, Red Bull 6 Lando Norris, McLaren 7 Oscar Piastri, McLaren 8 Isack Hadjar, Red Bull 9 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls 10 Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls 11 Pierre Gasly, Alpine 12 Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi 13 Ollie Bearman, Haas 14 Nico Hulkenberg, Audi 15 Esteban Ocon, Haas 16 Franco Colapinto, Alpine 17 Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams 18 Alex Albon, Williams 19 Sergio Perez, Cadillac 20 Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac 21 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 22 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

The Austrian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from the Red Bull Ring beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 28. Unlike the other races that have been contested so far in 2026, this race is set to be shown free for all viewers.