Red Bull Ring F1 qualifying, full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup

The eighth of 22 races on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule is this Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
This 71-lap race around the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria has historically produced quite a bit of overtaking, especially in recent years, and that could very well be the case once again under Formula 1's new regulations this year.
That being said, qualifying has proven crucial in recent seasons when it comes to determining the Austria winner. Eight of the nine most recent races at the Red Bull Ring have been won from the front row, with the lone outlier being a P3 start from George Russell in 2024, and that only happened after distant leaders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clashed in the closing laps. Six of those nine races were won from pole.
This season, despite the increase in overtakes across the board, Formula 1 has yet to see a driver win from lower than the front row of the grid, with five of seven races having been won from pole.
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton are the only two drivers to win from P2 on the grid this year, and they are fittingly 1-2 in the world championship standings.
Will Sunday's race buck any of these trends?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the Red Bull Ring.
Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
17 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
18 - Alex Albon, Williams
19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
11 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
14 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
15 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results
1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
4 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
9 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup
Rank
Driver
1
George Russell, Mercedes
2
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
4
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6
Lando Norris, McLaren
7
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
9
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
11
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
13
Ollie Bearman, Haas
14
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
15
Esteban Ocon, Haas
16
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
17
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
18
Alex Albon, Williams
19
Sergio Perez, Cadillac
20
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
22
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
The Austrian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from the Red Bull Ring beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 28. Unlike the other races that have been contested so far in 2026, this race is set to be shown free for all viewers.
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