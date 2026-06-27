Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Red Bull Ring F1 qualifying, full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup

The eighth race of the 2026 Formula 1 season is the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Formula 1
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Formula 1 | Photo by MAX SLOVENCIK/APA/AFP via Getty Images

The eighth of 22 races on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule is this Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

This 71-lap race around the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria has historically produced quite a bit of overtaking, especially in recent years, and that could very well be the case once again under Formula 1's new regulations this year.

That being said, qualifying has proven crucial in recent seasons when it comes to determining the Austria winner. Eight of the nine most recent races at the Red Bull Ring have been won from the front row, with the lone outlier being a P3 start from George Russell in 2024, and that only happened after distant leaders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris clashed in the closing laps. Six of those nine races were won from pole.

This season, despite the increase in overtakes across the board, Formula 1 has yet to see a driver win from lower than the front row of the grid, with five of seven races having been won from pole.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton are the only two drivers to win from P2 on the grid this year, and they are fittingly 1-2 in the world championship standings.

Will Sunday's race buck any of these trends?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the Red Bull Ring.

Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

18 - Alex Albon, Williams

19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

14 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

15 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

Austrian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
4 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
9 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup

Rank

Driver

1

George Russell, Mercedes

2

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

4

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6

Lando Norris, McLaren

7

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

11

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

12

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

13

Ollie Bearman, Haas

14

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

15

Esteban Ocon, Haas

16

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

17

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

18

Alex Albon, Williams

19

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

The Austrian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from the Red Bull Ring beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 28. Unlike the other races that have been contested so far in 2026, this race is set to be shown free for all viewers.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/Formula 1