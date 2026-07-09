Replacement confirmed for NASCAR Cup team owner at Lime Rock

For just the third time since becoming a NASCAR Cup Series team owner in 2021, Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks competed in national series race three weekends ago on Naval Base Coronado.

Marks' Craftsman Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the inaugural race at Qualcomm Circuit resulted in a 25th place finish, and it marked his first Truck Series action since he ran the 2022 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for Niece Motorsports.

He hadn't competed in any NASCAR national series race since the 2023 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at the Chicago Street Course, when he competed for Kaulig Racing.

But Marks has no further NASCAR starts planned for 2026, and after the Truck Series had back-to-back weekends off following the inaugural Coronado race, he will not be back behind the wheel of he No. 77 truck this weekend, with his full focus again turned toward his Cup Series ownership role as Trackhouse Racing heads to EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Justin Marks replacement confirmed for Lime Rock

This weekend at Lime Rock Park, which debuted on the Truck Series calendar only one year ago, Parker Kligerman is set to join Spire Motorsports' roster, one that is also set to include Connor Mosack behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet for the 2026 season's fourth and final non-oval race.

Kligerman did not run the race at the seven-turn, 1.53-mile (2.462-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Lakeville, Connecticut a year ago, but he did compete at Coronado three weekends ago, placing 18th for Henderson Motorsports.

He has competed in a total of three Truck Series races so far this year, with the other two coming in Kaulig Racing's "free agent" No. 25 Ram truck at Texas Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway. He finished those two oval races in 11th and 16th place, respectively.

One of Kligerman's three career Truck Series victories came in a road course race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course back in 2022.

Saturday afternoon's LiUNA! 150 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Lime Rock Park starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, so begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the 2026 season's final NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series road course action!