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Ross Chastain penalized at North Wilkesboro, amid late NASCAR playoff push

Ross Chastain has to work even harder to make up ground on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff cut line at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, NASCAR Cup Series
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain has reduced his deficit to the NASCAR Cup Series playoff cut line in recent weeks, and he now sits 45 points outside of the top 16 in the point standings with six races remaining on the 26-race 2026 regular season schedule.

But making up further ground at North Wilkesboro Speedway in this Sunday night's Window World 450 will not be easy for the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet.

After the No. 1 car failed pre-race inspection two times, Chastain had his car chief ejected and lost pit stall selection for the 450-lap race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval. The same penalty was issued to teammate Connor Zilisch and Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill for the same reason.

But because the No. 1 Chevrolet failed for a third time, Chastain is required to drop to the rear of the field to start the race, and he is required to serve a drive-through penalty on the race's first green flag lap.

When NASCAR canceled qualifying and set the starting lineup based on the qualifying metric, Chastain secured the 13th starting position, but that was never going to matter because the penalty had already been determined. He would not have been allowed to turn a qualifying lap had qualifying not been canceled and thus would have been lined up to start 37th anyway.

Instead, he is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane, meaning that the 12 drivers who had been slated to start behind him on the inside lane are each set to move up one row (two spots) each, beginning with Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron (15th to 13th). Drivers set to start the race on the outside lane are unaffected by this penalty.

Factoring in Chastain's penalty, here is how the 37-car field is set to begin Sunday night's Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Updated NASCAR Cup lineup at North Wilkesboro

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

21

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

35

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

TNT's live coverage of the Window World 450 is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET this evening. Tune in and don't miss the fourth of five races of this year's NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament!

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