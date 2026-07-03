Silverstone F1 qualifying, full British Grand Prix sprint race lineup

For the fourth time in the 2026 season, Formula 1 is set to run a sprint race before a Grand Prix, with this weekend's set to take place at Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix.
The British Grand Prix is race number nine of 22 (excluding sprints) on this year's calendar, although it was initially supposed to be race number 11 of 24 before two cancelations.
Saturday's 17-lap sprint race around the iconic 18-turn, 3.661-mile (5.892-kilometer) road course in Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom is set to be the first at the track since 2021, when it hosted the sport's first ever sprint race.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won that sprint race from pole position. In 2026, all 11 races, including the sprints, have been won from the front row, but 2025 British Grand Prix winner Lando Norris of McLaren won from third on the grid.
How crucial will sprint qualifying be this weekend?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Silverstone Circuit.
British F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1
17 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
British F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2
11 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
14 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16 - Alex Albon, Williams
British F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results
1 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - George Russell, Mercedes
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
9 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Full British Grand Prix sprint race starting lineup
1 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - George Russell, Mercedes
6 - Lando Norris, McLaren
7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
9 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
11 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
14 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16 - Alex Albon, Williams
17 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
The sprint race is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Silverstone Circuit beginning at 6:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 4, while the British Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on Apple TV beginning at 9:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 5.
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