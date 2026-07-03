Silverstone F1 qualifying, full British Grand Prix sprint race lineup

For the fourth time in the 2026 season, Formula 1 is set to run a sprint race before a Grand Prix, with this weekend's set to take place at Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix is race number nine of 22 (excluding sprints) on this year's calendar, although it was initially supposed to be race number 11 of 24 before two cancelations.

Saturday's 17-lap sprint race around the iconic 18-turn, 3.661-mile (5.892-kilometer) road course in Silverstone, Northamptonshire, England, United Kingdom is set to be the first at the track since 2021, when it hosted the sport's first ever sprint race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won that sprint race from pole position. In 2026, all 11 races, including the sprints, have been won from the front row, but 2025 British Grand Prix winner Lando Norris of McLaren won from third on the grid.

How crucial will sprint qualifying be this weekend?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Silverstone Circuit.

British F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1

17 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

British F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2

11 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi



13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



14 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



16 - Alex Albon, Williams

British F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results

1 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 - George Russell, Mercedes

6 - Lando Norris, McLaren

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Full British Grand Prix sprint race starting lineup

1 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 - George Russell, Mercedes

6 - Lando Norris, McLaren

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

11 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

13 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

14 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16 - Alex Albon, Williams

17 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

The sprint race is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Silverstone Circuit beginning at 6:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 4, while the British Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on Apple TV beginning at 9:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 5.