Spa F1 qualifying, full Belgian Grand Prix starting lineup

The Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps was initially supposed to mark the halfway point of the 2026 Formula 1 season as race number 12 of 24, but it is instead the 10th of 22 races on the calendar after two races in the Middle East were canceled back in the spring.

After a relatively uncompetitive start to the 2026 season saw Mercedes dominance and a five-race win streak for Kimi Antonelli, who had never even won a race before the year began, Formula 1 has seen four different winners in the four most recent races.

But what has remained constant is the importance of qualifying, as the 2026 season has yet to produce a winner from somewhere other than the front row of the grid.

It's why this weekend's 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps road course in Stavelot, Belgium could be one of the most interesting races yet, as only once in the past four editions of the Belgian Grand Prix has the winner started on the front row.

And during that stretch, no winner has come from pole. The average starting position of a Belgian Grand Prix winner from 2022 to 2025 was 6.25, a far cry from the 1.14 set from 2015 to 2021, when the race was won from the pole six times and from the front row all seven.

Will qualifying again prove crucial in Formula 1's first Spa race under the new regulations?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Belgian Grand Prix Spa F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Alex Albon, Williams



18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



19 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Belgian Grand Prix Spa F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



12 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



14 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



16 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Belgian Grand Prix Spa F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 - Lando Norris, McLaren

4 - George Russell, Mercedes

5 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

9 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

10 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

Full Belgian Grand Prix starting lineup at Spa

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 - Lando Norris, McLaren

4 - George Russell, Mercedes

5 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

9 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

10 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

11 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

12 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

14 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

17 - Alex Albon, Williams

18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix is set to be provided by Apple TV beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, July 19. Don't miss any of the action from the 2026 season's 10th race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps!