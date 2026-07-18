Spa F1 qualifying, full Belgian Grand Prix starting lineup

The Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps was initially supposed to mark the halfway point of the 2026 Formula 1 season as race number 12 of 24, but it is instead the 10th of 22 races on the calendar after two races in the Middle East were canceled back in the spring.
After a relatively uncompetitive start to the 2026 season saw Mercedes dominance and a five-race win streak for Kimi Antonelli, who had never even won a race before the year began, Formula 1 has seen four different winners in the four most recent races.
But what has remained constant is the importance of qualifying, as the 2026 season has yet to produce a winner from somewhere other than the front row of the grid.
It's why this weekend's 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps road course in Stavelot, Belgium could be one of the most interesting races yet, as only once in the past four editions of the Belgian Grand Prix has the winner started on the front row.
And during that stretch, no winner has come from pole. The average starting position of a Belgian Grand Prix winner from 2022 to 2025 was 6.25, a far cry from the 1.14 set from 2015 to 2021, when the race was won from the pole six times and from the front row all seven.
Will qualifying again prove crucial in Formula 1's first Spa race under the new regulations?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
Belgian Grand Prix Spa F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
17 - Alex Albon, Williams
18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Belgian Grand Prix Spa F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
11 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
12 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
14 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
Belgian Grand Prix Spa F1 qualifying: Q3 results
1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3 - Lando Norris, McLaren
4 - George Russell, Mercedes
5 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
9 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
10 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
Full Belgian Grand Prix starting lineup at Spa
1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3 - Lando Norris, McLaren
4 - George Russell, Mercedes
5 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
9 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
10 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
11 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
12 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
14 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
17 - Alex Albon, Williams
18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Live coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix is set to be provided by Apple TV beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, July 19. Don't miss any of the action from the 2026 season's 10th race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps!
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