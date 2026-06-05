Stern warnings issued to Mercedes, but they're entirely overly dramatic

Coming into the 2026 Formula 1 season, George Russell was the outright favorite to win the world championship. While things started out in the British driver’s favor, Kimi Antonelli quickly took control and hasn't looked back since.

The Italian driver has won four consecutive races and leads his teammate by 43 points; among active drivers, only seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and four-time world champion Max Verstappen have ever won more races in a row, and Antonelli entered the year winless.

Antonelli's run has made Mercedes five-for-five to start the season. The Silver Arrows' dominance has seen both drivers fighting each other for the most part, with Russell and Antonelli coming very close to taking each other out on multiple occasions.

Mercedes warnings are overly dramatic

Heated battles between teammates have been common throughout Formula 1 history. Comparisons have already been drawn to the battles between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg during their years together at Mercedes. The pair fought so fiercely for the title that it effectively ended their long-time friendship.

Although many are drawing similarities to the Hamilton vs. Rosberg days, the differences are apparent. Russell and Antonelli are both fighting for the world title, but circumstances are different in that the battle is between a seasoned veteran and a very young driver.

Additionally, Toto Wolff has been in this situation before. He went through the massive challenge of handling Hamilton and Rosberg. That situation was far more extreme, and it even pushed the Mercedes team principal to threaten to drop them, although that ultimately did not happen.

Handling Antonelli and Russell should be even easier as the season goes on, as the two drivers want to continue to race each other hard while keeping it as clean as possible.

They want trust placed in them to carry on this season without any sort of team orders involved, whereas Hamilton and Rosberg only became fiercer on the track. While anything is possible moving forward, Wolff has already demonstrated effectiveness in managing the ongoing battle, as closed-door meetings have taken place to ensure no drama on the race track.

Mercedes learned their lesson from the past and are already doing better at managing tensions early in 2026, with Russell and Antonelli aiming to keep it clean on their own.