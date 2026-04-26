Talladega NASCAR qualifying: Full Jack Link's 500 starting lineup

The qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway was supposed to take place on Saturday morning. Because Talladega is a superspeedway, it was supposed to be a two-round qualifying session, rather than a single-round session that NASCAR uses on all other oval tracks.
However, rain caused qualifying to be canceled, meaning that the full starting lineup was set by the qualifying metric, which can be found in more detail here.
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is set to start Sunday's 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval on pole, alongside Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson on the front row.
Also based on the metric, Beard Motorsports' Casey Mears failed to qualify for the race, as with 41 cars on the entry list, there were five non-chartered (open) cars going for the final four open spots in the 40-car field. It marked just the second non-Daytona 500 Cup Series DNQ since November 2018.
Given the uniqueness of qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and the fact that the qualifying session for the race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was also canceled due to rain, NASCAR has still yet to contest a traditional superspeedway qualifying session this year.
In superspeedway qualifying, the fastest 10 drivers from the first round of qualifying advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, and both rounds consist of drivers making single-lap qualifying attempts.
Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega. Note that pre-race "to the rear" penalties are not factored into this chart.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega
Order
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
16
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
26
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
38
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
39
Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
40
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Fox's live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from Talladega Superspeedway!