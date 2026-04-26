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Talladega NASCAR qualifying: Full Jack Link's 500 starting lineup

The starting lineup for Sunday's Jack Link's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is set.
ByAsher Fair|
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Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR
Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway was supposed to take place on Saturday morning. Because Talladega is a superspeedway, it was supposed to be a two-round qualifying session, rather than a single-round session that NASCAR uses on all other oval tracks.

However, rain caused qualifying to be canceled, meaning that the full starting lineup was set by the qualifying metric, which can be found in more detail here.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is set to start Sunday's 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval on pole, alongside Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson on the front row.

Also based on the metric, Beard Motorsports' Casey Mears failed to qualify for the race, as with 41 cars on the entry list, there were five non-chartered (open) cars going for the final four open spots in the 40-car field. It marked just the second non-Daytona 500 Cup Series DNQ since November 2018.

Given the uniqueness of qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and the fact that the qualifying session for the race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was also canceled due to rain, NASCAR has still yet to contest a traditional superspeedway qualifying session this year.

In superspeedway qualifying, the fastest 10 drivers from the first round of qualifying advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, and both rounds consist of drivers making single-lap qualifying attempts.

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega. Note that pre-race "to the rear" penalties are not factored into this chart.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega

Order

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

16

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

26

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

38

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

39

Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

40

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox's live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from Talladega Superspeedway!

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