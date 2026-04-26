Talladega NASCAR qualifying: Full Jack Link's 500 starting lineup

The qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway was supposed to take place on Saturday morning. Because Talladega is a superspeedway, it was supposed to be a two-round qualifying session, rather than a single-round session that NASCAR uses on all other oval tracks.

However, rain caused qualifying to be canceled, meaning that the full starting lineup was set by the qualifying metric, which can be found in more detail here.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is set to start Sunday's 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval on pole, alongside Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson on the front row.

Also based on the metric, Beard Motorsports' Casey Mears failed to qualify for the race, as with 41 cars on the entry list, there were five non-chartered (open) cars going for the final four open spots in the 40-car field. It marked just the second non-Daytona 500 Cup Series DNQ since November 2018.

Given the uniqueness of qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and the fact that the qualifying session for the race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was also canceled due to rain, NASCAR has still yet to contest a traditional superspeedway qualifying session this year.

In superspeedway qualifying, the fastest 10 drivers from the first round of qualifying advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, and both rounds consist of drivers making single-lap qualifying attempts.

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega. Note that pre-race "to the rear" penalties are not factored into this chart.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Talladega

Order Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 12 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 16 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 23 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 26 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 38 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 39 Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 40 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox's live coverage of the Jack Link's 500 is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from Talladega Superspeedway!