Toni Breidinger replacement confirmed for North Wilkesboro NASCAR race

Toni Breidinger has spent time behind the wheel of two different trucks throughout the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, just one year after her lone full season behind the wheel of the No. 5 Tricon Garage Toyota.

She has failed to qualify for three of the five races in which she's been entered this season, including two of four with Rackley WAR. Her most recent appearance came behind the wheel of the No. 27 Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway in late May, and she failed to qualify for that race.

Rackley WAR haven't fielded the No. 27 truck since, and Breidinger remains the only one to drive it at any point this year. She also failed to qualify for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway before recording finishes of 18th at Texas Motor Speedway, matching her best overall series result since 2023, and 26th at Dover Motor Speedway.

Toni Breidinger replacement confirmed for North Wilkesboro

But this weekend, the team are set to welcome a second driver to the No. 27 truck, even though this Saturday's race at North Wilkesboro Speedway was originally on Breidinger's eight-race schedule with the organization for the 2026 season.

Kasey Kleyn, an 18-year-old native of Quincy, Washington, is set to compete in Saturday afternoon's 250-lap FaithFest 250 around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, marking his NASCAR national series debut.

Kleyn, who has competed sporadically in the ASA STARS National Tour since 2024, also has just one ARCA Menards Series West start to his name, with that coming in 2024 at Tri-City Raceway. He finished that race in sixth.

His Truck Series deal with Rackley WAR is not just for one race. He is also set to drive the No. 27 Chevrolet in August's race at Richmond Raceway and October's playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, with at least two more tracks yet to be confirmed.

Kleyn is also expected to compete in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour and the CARS Pro Late Model Tour later this year.

As for Breidinger, she is still expected to compete for Rackley WAR in next weekend's race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, August's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and October's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the three other races on her initial 2026 schedule with the team.

She also failed to qualify for the road course race at Watkins Glen International for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, but she is set to make another appearance behind the wheel of the No. 20 Chevrolet for that team in October at Phoenix Raceway as well.

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of the FaithFest 250 from North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 18. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!