Top 5 drivers most likely to win the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

After Phoenix Raceway hosted the first non-superspeedway oval race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the first race at a traditional 1.5-mile oval this Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval, and with the track also being featured in the semifinal round of 8 of the playoffs in October, this is one race that those with championship aspirations have circled as one they need to get right.

Who is most likely to be found in victory lane on Sunday afternoon? Here are the top five drivers most likely to win the Pennzoil 400.

All odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports (+400)

Kyle Larson is the favorite at Las Vegas until proven otherwise. He won last year's March race at the track and has won there in three of the past four seasons. He hasn't not won there during a season since 2022, when he still recorded a runner-up finish.

2. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing (+600)

Christopher Bell's odds imply that there is a 1-in-7 chance that the Cup Series will see its first back-to-back-to-back-to-back winner since Jimmie Johnson won four in a row in 2007, and those odds are fairly attractive for a driver who is set to enter the weekend having won three in a row at three very different race tracks.

Bell has finished runner-up in two of the three most recent races at Las Vegas, but he was dominant in October, only falling to Team Penske's Joey Logano on fuel strategy after leading 155 laps. As we said the past two weeks, don't be afraid to ride the hot hand.

3. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing (+750)

Tyler Reddick is strong just about everywhere, but it was somewhat surprising to see him listed third here, given the fact that he has led just 13 laps at Las Vegas in his four most recent starts and has just one career top five finish there in 10 starts.

4. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports (+750)

Aside from the fact that Bell has won three races in a row, William Byron has probably had the strongest start to the season on outright pace alone. The current points leader has been strong everywhere, and that should be the case once again at a track where he won two years ago after leading 176 laps.

5. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing (+1100)

Denny Hamlin may only have one Las Vegas victory in 26 starts, but he has led laps there in nine straight races going back to 2020. He is seeking his first win in nearly a year and will surely be extra hungry after missing out by a hair at Phoenix.

Full odds can be found here. Odds and availability are always subject to change.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 16.