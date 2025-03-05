Two changes made to NASCAR Cup Series entry list at Phoenix

There are once again 37 cars on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. However, two changes have been made since this past Sunday afternoon's race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

At COTA, Trackhouse Racing added the only non-chartered entry, that being the No. 87 Chevrolet for Connor Zilisch. Zilisch, a full-time Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports, made his first career Cup Series start for the team with which he signed as a development driver last year.

The No. 87 Chevrolet is not on the entry list for Sunday's 312-lap Shriners Children's 500 around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval. However, the No. 78 Chevrolet is.

Live Fast Motorsports, which tried but failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, made their first start of the year at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with team co-owner B.J. McLeod behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet.

But in Sunday's race, Katherine Legge is set to make her Cup Series debut in the entry. Legge primarily competes in sports cars but has also competed in IndyCar over the years. Her NASCAR national series experience is limited to five starts, the most recent of which in 2023.

Her most recent national series oval start came in 2018, though she did compete in this year's ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona.

The 36 chartered entries are all the same, and with the same drivers.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix: Full entry list

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



28 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



30 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



31 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



32 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



33 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



34 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



35 - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



36 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



37 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to host the Shriners Children's 500 this Sunday, March 9, with live coverage set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!